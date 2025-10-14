BML 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.74%)
BOP 33.86 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (6.54%)
CNERGY 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.32%)
CPHL 92.50 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (4.27%)
DCL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.73%)
DGKC 244.25 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (2.52%)
FCCL 56.18 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.39%)
FFL 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.39%)
GCIL 30.79 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.88%)
HUBC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 7.85 (3.82%)
KEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.77%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.05%)
LOTCHEM 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.61%)
MLCF 103.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (3.17%)
NBP 206.05 Increased By ▲ 8.00 (4.04%)
PAEL 54.68 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (4.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.3%)
PIBTL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.55%)
POWER 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.12%)
PPL 183.89 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.05%)
PREMA 42.09 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.78%)
PRL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.38%)
PTC 37.72 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.95%)
SNGP 125.39 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (3.47%)
SSGC 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.66%)
TELE 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.09%)
TPLP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.92%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.37%)
TRG 75.10 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.99%)
BR100 17,071 Increased By 448.4 (2.7%)
BR30 54,307 Increased By 1898 (3.62%)
KSE100 163,278 Increased By 4834.6 (3.05%)
KSE30 50,266 Increased By 1526 (3.13%)
Oct 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Goldman Sachs loses senior bankers after leadership reshuffles, dealmaking pause

Reuters Published 14 Oct, 2025 09:29am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: Goldman Sachs has lost more than a dozen senior investment bankers this year, a higher number than normal, after internal shake-ups and a sluggish start, to 2025 drove them to seek new opportunities, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

Some bankers left because they expected to be passed over for promotions this year, including to Goldman’s elite partner class, while others exited because they expected meager bonuses after dealmaking stalled in the first half, according to two of the sources familiar with the situation who declined to be identified while discussing personnel matters.

The scale of departures is being reported by Reuters for the first time. Despite the departures, Goldman still tops Wall Street’s league tables for mergers and acquisitions, and its fee volumes have also surged close to levels seen in 2021.

Its broader investment banking net revenue in the nine months of the year rose to the highest level since 2021, according to data from Dealogic.

The bankers who departed this year joined rivals including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, while others joined boutiques like Evercore.

“We always look to run our firm in service of our clients and shareholders,” a bank spokesperson said in a statement. “Goldman Sachs succeeds because of our exceptional teams and strength of our franchise.”

The bank will announce new partners in 2026.

In 2024, it appointed 95 new partners, including 26 women, which became effective earlier this year.

It advised Electronic Arts on its $55 billion sale to a consortium of private equity firms and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund this year, and also advised Holcim on the spinoff of its North American business Amrize, now valued at $26 billion.

“There have been fewer deals overall, but larger in size, requiring less headcount,” said Stephen Biggar, a banking analyst at Argus Research.

Megadeals across the industry jumped to $1.26 trillion in global mergers and acquisitions during the third quarter, up 40% year over year, according to Dealogic data.

But 8,912 deals were signed, down 16% from last year, the worst third-quarter performance for deal volume in 20 years, according to the data.

The surge in investment banking has also boosted Goldman’s shares, which are up nearly 38% this year, outperforming the S&P 500 Financials index’s 11% rise.

Leadership changes

Goldman made major leadership changes this year, introducing co-heads across its major divisions and adding six new members to its management committee. The firm also created a new financing division.

The Wall Street giant also pulled forward annual staffing cuts to the second quarter this year from September.

The exercise typically targets a headcount reduction of 3% to 5% based on performance. Headcount fell 2% to 45,900 employees in the second quarter versus the first, according to a company filing.

“The expectation for the bigger M&A environment has been in place for some time,” said Macrae Sykes, a portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds.

“As such, I believe that Goldman Sachs is well prepared to take advantage of the tailwinds given their franchise and broad-based banking capabilities. Headcount may fluctuate, but not, in my opinion, the productiveness of the firm’s banking culture.”

Goldman Sachs

Comments

200 characters

Goldman Sachs loses senior bankers after leadership reshuffles, dealmaking pause

Bulls return to PSX as KSE-100 gains over 4,500 points

Aurangzeb, IMF’s Jihad Azour review EFF progress; stresses need for macroeconomic discipline

Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

Reko Diq project: Aurangzeb agrees to achieve early financial closure

Appointment as Member (Finance) in AT: Law ministry seeks candidates’ panel from Punjab govt

Oil edges up as US, China tamp down trade tension

Trump declares end of Gaza war as last Israeli hostages swapped for Palestinian detainees

Pakistan’s Beco Steel to diversify into steel rebar production, plans 5MW solar plant

PQEPC warns of potential plant shutdown

POL brings Razgir-1 well onstream

Read more stories