Appointment as Member (Finance) in AT: Law ministry seeks candidates’ panel from Punjab govt

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice has sought a panel of three eligible candidates from the government of Punjab for appointment as Member (Finance) in the Appellate Tribunal under Section 12 A of the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (amendment) Act, 2018, official sources told Business Recorder.

In a letter to Chief Secretary Punjab, Secretary Law and Justice has cited Law Ministry’s communication of May 29, 2025 and stated that now the government of Punjab is requested to send suitable nomination for appointment of Member (Finance) in the Tribunal as relevant Act. It has also been stated that a panel of three candidates along with their Bio-Data and Service record, fulfilling the required criteria be sent to Law Ministry for their consideration for appointment as Member (Finance) in the Tribunal with headquarters at Islamabad, exercising its jurisdiction in whole of the country.

As per the said NEPRA Act, the Tribunal comprises a Chairman and two Members, ie, Member (Finance) and Member (Electricity). Sections 12-A and 12-B of the Act envisage the qualification/eligibility criteria for appointment of Member (Finance) and Member (Electricity) and tenure of their appointment.

It further stated that as per 12-A of the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Act, 2018 (NEPRA Act), for appointment of a Member (Finance), the nominee shall have the following eligibility/qualification criteria:

“A member finance who shall be a qualified chartered accountant or a qualified cost and management accountant or a qualified chartered financial analyst.

“The Member (Finance) of the Appellate Tribunal shall be appointed for a period of three years on such terms and conditions as may be prescribed Provided that no person who has attain the age of 60 years shall be appointed as member finance.

“No person shall be appointed as member of the Appellate Tribunal unless he (i) ) has at least a masters or professional degree or qualification from an accredited university: (ii) has at least fifteen years of professional work experience; (iii) has no past record of criminal conviction, other than for minor offences; and (iv) has no past record of any specific activities or conduct that could reasonably call into question his ability to discharge his duties as a member of the Appellate Tribunal with honesty, Integrity, reliability, competence and objectivity”.

Earlier the nomination by the Government of Sindh was considered and approved by the Cabinet Division. However, the nominated member subsequently refused to join as Member (Finance), NEPRA Appellate Tribunal, Islamabad.

Now, Government of Punjab has been requested to send suitable nominations afresh for appointment of Member (Finance) in the Tribunal as per relevant Act.

In light of the prescribed qualification/selection criteria, a panel of three candidates along with their Bio-Data and Service Record, fulfilling the required criteria may be sent to Law Division for their consideration for appointment as Member (Finance) in the said Tribunal having its Headquarters in Islamabad, exercising its jurisdiction in whole of the country.

