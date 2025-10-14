Trump says he may step in to help end conflict

PESHAWAR/KABUL: Pakistani troops were on high alert on the border with Afghanistan on Monday after fierce fighting between the two sides at the weekend left dozens dead and drew the attention of US President Donald Trump, who said he could help end the conflict.

Border trade between the neighbours came to a halt as Pakistan closed crossings along the 2,600-km (1,600-mile) frontier, stranding scores of loaded goods vehicles on either side, a industry representative said.

Dozens of fighters were killed in border clashes that began on Saturday night in the most deadly conflict between the neighbours since the Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021.

Pakistan Accuses Afganistan Of Harbouring Militants

Fighting between the two sides, who were once allies, erupted after Islamabad demanded the Taliban take action against militants who have stepped up attacks in Pakistan, saying they operate from havens in Afghanistan.

The Taliban denies that Pakistani militants are present in Afghanistan.

The Pakistan military said that 23 of its soldiers were killed in the weekend clashes. The Taliban said nine of its fighters were killed. Both sides said they had killed more on the other side, but the claims could not be verified.

Trucks, Containers Stuck

“All entry points are closed since Saturday following unprovoked attacks by the Afghan Taliban forces,” a senior security official told Reuters.

A second security official said there were a few incidents of exchange of small arms fire on Sunday night, but the overall situation was calm.

The Pakistani military spokesperson’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Enayatullah Khowarazmi, Afghanistan’s defence ministry spokesperson, told Reuters that the “current situation” on the border was normal, but did not share details.

Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said Afghanistan did not wish to fight with anyone and all its other neighbours were happy with Kabul.

“War is not a solution to problems. There is a need for dialogue. This has been our policy,” Muttaqi told reporters in the Indian capital New Delhi, which he is visiting for the first time since 2021.