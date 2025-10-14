BML 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
BOP 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.11%)
CPHL 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.74%)
DCL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.51%)
DGKC 233.90 Decreased By ▼ -11.92 (-4.85%)
FCCL 54.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.33%)
FFL 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.61%)
GCIL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.99%)
HUBC 203.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.18 (-3.4%)
KEL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.18%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
MLCF 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-4.76%)
NBP 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.94 (-3.9%)
PAEL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.59%)
PIAHCLA 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.65%)
PIBTL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.78%)
POWER 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.98%)
PPL 181.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-4.42%)
PREMA 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.08%)
PRL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.74%)
PTC 37.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.05%)
SNGP 121.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.51 (-5.09%)
SSGC 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.51%)
TELE 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.14%)
TPLP 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.3%)
TREET 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
TRG 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.4%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
BR100 16,622 Decreased By -425.1 (-2.49%)
BR30 52,409 Decreased By -1741.4 (-3.22%)
KSE100 158,443 Decreased By -4654.8 (-2.85%)
KSE30 48,740 Decreased By -1444.3 (-2.88%)
Oct 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-10-14

Massive UK dieselgate lawsuit reaches court

AFP Published 14 Oct, 2025 06:12am

LONDON: A trial involving five major carmakers opened at London’s High Court Monday, marking the latest chapter of the dieselgate emissions scandal that has rocked the auto industry for a decade.

The High Court will decide in a three-month hearing whether systems installed in Mercedes, Ford, Peugeot-Citroen, Renault and Nissan diesel vehicles were designed to cheat clean-air laws.

The trial of the five lead defendants will set a precedent for other manufacturers, potentially paving the way for billions of pounds (dollars) in compensation.

UK auto industry London High Court UK dieselgate lawsuit

Comments

200 characters

Massive UK dieselgate lawsuit reaches court

Reko Diq project: Aurangzeb agrees to achieve early financial closure

Appointment as Member (Finance) in AT: Law ministry seeks candidates’ panel from Punjab govt

Renewable energy: PPIB casts uncertainty over projects’ future

PQEPC warns of potential plant shutdown

Kabul visit of Pak delegation ‘delayed’

Trump thanks PM, COAS for Gaza peace efforts

Tarbela 4th extension: Govt seeks another fund restructuring, reallocation

Tax returns: PTBA, KTBA urge FBR to extend deadline

Hutchison makes history, berths largest vessel in Pakistan’s history

OGDCL, Gazprom agree to boost partnership

Read more stories