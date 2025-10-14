Massive UK dieselgate lawsuit reaches court

LONDON: A trial involving five major carmakers opened at London’s High Court Monday, marking the latest chapter of the dieselgate emissions scandal that has rocked the auto industry for a decade.

The High Court will decide in a three-month hearing whether systems installed in Mercedes, Ford, Peugeot-Citroen, Renault and Nissan diesel vehicles were designed to cheat clean-air laws.

The trial of the five lead defendants will set a precedent for other manufacturers, potentially paving the way for billions of pounds (dollars) in compensation.