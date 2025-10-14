BML 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
Hutchison makes history, berths largest vessel in Pakistan’s history

Recorder Report Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 07:21am

KARACHI: Hutchison Ports Pakistan, the country’s only deep-water container terminal, has berthed the largest vessel in the nation’s history.

MSC MICOL, a next-generation container ship measuring 400 metres in length with a capacity of 24,070 TEUs, is among the world’s most advanced vessels and the largest ever to call at a Pakistani port — marking a historic milestone for Pakistan’s maritime industry.

As the only terminal in Pakistan capable of accommodating such ultra-large vessels, Hutchison Ports Pakistan continues to set new benchmarks in port infrastructure and operational excellence.

Modernising KICT, SAPT: $1bn investment with Hutchison Port Holdings on the anvil

The berthing of MSC MICOL highlights the growing confidence of global shipping lines in Pakistan’s maritime potential and reflects the terminal’s world-class capability.

The ability to handle larger vessels not only enhances trade efficiency but also helps reduce freight costs — a benefit that directly supports Pakistan’s economy by making exports more competitive and imports more cost-effective. Through sustained investments in modern equipment, technology and sustainable port practices, Hutchison Ports Pakistan remains at the forefront of transforming the country’s logistics landscape, strengthening connectivity across Asia, Europe, and beyond.

Karachi Port Hutchison Ports Pakistan container terminal Pakistani Port MSC MICOL vessel berthing

