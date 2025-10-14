UBG President supports Armed Forces

KARACHI: In the wake of recent aggression from Afghanistan, the United Business Group (UBG) has expressed strong support for the Pakistan Armed Forces.

UBG President Zubair Tufail has condemned the hostile actions and accused India of using Afghan territory to further its malicious agenda against Pakistan.

“India is the biggest facilitator of terrorism in the region,” Tufail stated. “It is now using Afghan soil to destabilize Pakistan. The terrorists affiliated with the so-called 'Khawarij' have succeeded in igniting conflict between two Muslim nations.”

He stressed that traders from both Pakistan and Afghanistan support peaceful bilateral trade, and that the Afghan public is largely opposed to war with Pakistan. “The Afghan people are aware that India is behind these acts of terrorism,” he added.

Tufail warned that any use of Afghan territory for terrorist activities would not be tolerated. “The people and the state of Pakistan stand firmly with our armed forces in efforts to eliminate cross-border terrorism,” he said.

Referring to Afghanistan’s heavy reliance on trade through Pakistan, Tufail remarked, “If Pakistan were to close its trade routes, Afghanistan would not be able to sustain itself for even four days.”

He urged the Afghan Taliban government to take concrete and verifiable action against terrorist groups operating within its borders, specifically naming the Khawarij militants, “Fitna al-Hindustan,” ISKP, and Daesh. “Pakistan is fully committed to safeguarding its national interests, territorial integrity, and regional security,” Tufail concluded.

