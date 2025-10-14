BML 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
BOP 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.11%)
CPHL 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.74%)
DCL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.51%)
DGKC 233.90 Decreased By ▼ -11.92 (-4.85%)
FCCL 54.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.33%)
FFL 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.61%)
GCIL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.99%)
HUBC 203.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.18 (-3.4%)
KEL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.18%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
MLCF 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-4.76%)
NBP 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.94 (-3.9%)
PAEL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.59%)
PIAHCLA 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.65%)
PIBTL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.78%)
POWER 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.98%)
PPL 181.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-4.42%)
PREMA 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.08%)
PRL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.74%)
PTC 37.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.05%)
SNGP 121.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.51 (-5.09%)
SSGC 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.51%)
TELE 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.14%)
TPLP 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.3%)
TREET 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
TRG 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.4%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
BR100 16,622 Decreased By -425.1 (-2.49%)
BR30 52,409 Decreased By -1741.4 (-3.22%)
KSE100 158,443 Decreased By -4654.8 (-2.85%)
KSE30 48,740 Decreased By -1444.3 (-2.88%)
Oct 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-14

UBG President supports Armed Forces

Recorder Report Published 14 Oct, 2025 06:12am

KARACHI: In the wake of recent aggression from Afghanistan, the United Business Group (UBG) has expressed strong support for the Pakistan Armed Forces.

UBG President Zubair Tufail has condemned the hostile actions and accused India of using Afghan territory to further its malicious agenda against Pakistan.

“India is the biggest facilitator of terrorism in the region,” Tufail stated. “It is now using Afghan soil to destabilize Pakistan. The terrorists affiliated with the so-called 'Khawarij' have succeeded in igniting conflict between two Muslim nations.”

He stressed that traders from both Pakistan and Afghanistan support peaceful bilateral trade, and that the Afghan public is largely opposed to war with Pakistan. “The Afghan people are aware that India is behind these acts of terrorism,” he added.

Tufail warned that any use of Afghan territory for terrorist activities would not be tolerated. “The people and the state of Pakistan stand firmly with our armed forces in efforts to eliminate cross-border terrorism,” he said.

Referring to Afghanistan’s heavy reliance on trade through Pakistan, Tufail remarked, “If Pakistan were to close its trade routes, Afghanistan would not be able to sustain itself for even four days.”

He urged the Afghan Taliban government to take concrete and verifiable action against terrorist groups operating within its borders, specifically naming the Khawarij militants, “Fitna al-Hindustan,” ISKP, and Daesh. “Pakistan is fully committed to safeguarding its national interests, territorial integrity, and regional security,” Tufail concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

armed forces

Comments

200 characters

UBG President supports Armed Forces

Reko Diq project: Aurangzeb agrees to achieve early financial closure

Appointment as Member (Finance) in AT: Law ministry seeks candidates’ panel from Punjab govt

Renewable energy: PPIB casts uncertainty over projects’ future

PQEPC warns of potential plant shutdown

Kabul visit of Pak delegation ‘delayed’

Trump thanks PM, COAS for Gaza peace efforts

Tarbela 4th extension: Govt seeks another fund restructuring, reallocation

Tax returns: PTBA, KTBA urge FBR to extend deadline

Hutchison makes history, berths largest vessel in Pakistan’s history

OGDCL, Gazprom agree to boost partnership

Read more stories