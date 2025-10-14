JI says its town chairmen resolving civic issues

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar has said providing civic facilities to people in nine towns of Karachi led by it is the JI's top priority.

Zafar expressed these views while inaugurating a model neighbourhood and a family park in Gulshan-e-Shameem, Azizabad.

JI District Gulberg Central Ameer Kamran Siraj, Gulberg Town Chairman Nusratullah, and other local representatives also addressed the ceremony.

A large number of streetlights have already been installed in the model neighbourhood.

Zafar said although water supply and sewerage issues do not fall under the town jurisdiction, the JI chairmen are addressing these problems using town budgets. "We have spent Rs 1.5 billion on resolving sewerage issues, rehabilitated 171 parks and 42 government schools, and provided clean water to over 500,000 citizens,” he said.

Monem Zafar further noted that in 2003, Jamaat-e-Islami’s City Nazim Naimatullah Khan had launched the K-III water project, but in the past 22 years, not even a single drop has been added to Karachi’s water supply. The K-IV project also remains incomplete, he added.

He said that Karachi drives the entire country’s economy, yet the ruling elite has deprived the megacity of basic amenities. He added that Karachi’s citizens contribute the highest taxes in Pakistan but in return face load-shedding, expensive electricity, water shortage, lack of public transport, broken roads, and many other problems.

“Kareemabad underpass remains dug up, and the Red Line BRT project has been under construction for the past four years with no completion in sight for the next four either,” he said.

He emphasized that Jamaat-e-Islami will continue both legal and public struggles to secure citizens’ rights and reclaim the megacity’s resources from those who have usurped them.

