Interim pre-arrest bail of Gogi Butt cancelled

LAHORE: A sessions court on Monday cancelled interim pre-arrest bail of Khwaja Aqeel Ahmad alias Gogi Butt as he failed to appear in the murder case of Ameer Balaj Tipu.

Neither Butt nor his lawyer appeared before the court it took up the bail petition.

The prosecutor asked the court to withdraw the relief of pre-arrest bail extended to the suspect and court cancelled the bail accordingly.

Chung police had registered the murder case against Gogi Butt and others.

