'Himmat Cards' distributed among persons with disabilities

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Lahore President Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar MNA distributed “Himmat Cards” among persons with disabilities from NA-126 here on Monday.

While addressing the ceremony, Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar said the initiatives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif are truly commendable, and “today Punjab is far ahead of other provinces in welfare and development measures.”

He stated that the “Himmat Card” programme will soon be expanded across the entire province, enabling persons with disabilities to live dignified and empowered lives. He further added that the vision of PML-N Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is being implemented in its true spirit, with the aim of serving the people and supporting the underprivileged segments of society. “Those who criticize Maryam Nawaz should compete through performance, not words,” he said, adding: “Progress is achieved through service, not criticism.”

Paying tribute to the Pakistan armed forces, Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar said, “We salute the Chief of Army Staff and our brave soldiers who are giving a befitting response to the enemies of the motherland. Our martyrs are the true heroes of the nation, who sacrificed their lives to ensure Pakistan’s security.” He reiterated that the Pakistan Muslim League (N) remains committed to the mission of public service, and under the leadership of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, numerous development and welfare projects are being completed rapidly.

