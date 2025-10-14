Governor takes oath from two Punjab ministers

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan administered the oath to the new provincial ministers who joined the provincial cabinet here at the Governor House on Monday. Those who took the oath included Rana Muhammad Iqbal and Manshaullah Butt.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman read out the notification regarding the appointment of provincial ministers.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Speaker and Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan, Zaheer Iqbal Chanar, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, members of the provincial cabinet.

Anusha Rehman, Advisor to the newly appointed Chief Minister Punjab, was also present at the ceremony.

A large number of political and social figures also attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025