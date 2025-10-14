BML 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
BOP 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.11%)
CPHL 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.74%)
DCL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.51%)
DGKC 233.90 Decreased By ▼ -11.92 (-4.85%)
FCCL 54.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.33%)
FFL 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.61%)
GCIL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.99%)
HUBC 203.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.18 (-3.4%)
KEL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.18%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
MLCF 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-4.76%)
NBP 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.94 (-3.9%)
PAEL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.59%)
PIAHCLA 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.65%)
PIBTL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.78%)
POWER 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.98%)
PPL 181.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-4.42%)
PREMA 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.08%)
PRL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.74%)
PTC 37.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.05%)
SNGP 121.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.51 (-5.09%)
SSGC 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.51%)
TELE 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.14%)
TPLP 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.3%)
TREET 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
TRG 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.4%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
BR100 16,622 Decreased By -425.1 (-2.49%)
BR30 52,409 Decreased By -1741.4 (-3.22%)
KSE100 158,443 Decreased By -4654.8 (-2.85%)
KSE30 48,740 Decreased By -1444.3 (-2.88%)
Oct 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-14

Digital fraud involving flour mills unearthed

Zahid Baig Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 07:10am

LAHORE: The Food Department has uncovered a major case of digital fraud involving multiple flour mills using fake e-permits to transport wheat and flour.

Officials exposed the digital forgery network within 48 hours. Several mills, including Al-Mustaqeem, Shah Taj, Al-Makka, Sultan, Darya, and Umar Flour Mills have been served show cause notices, while cases have been registered and arrests made against drivers found involved in the scam. A total of 11 vehicles used for illegal transportation have been taken into custody.

According to a spokesperson of the Punjab Price Control Department, thousands of maunds of wheat and flour were being smuggled through fake e-permits. The department reaffirmed that forgery and fraud in official documentation will not be tolerated, adding that the crackdown on transporters involved in smuggling through digital manipulation is being further intensified.

Meanwhile, the province-wide campaign against profiteering continues. During the past 24 hours, a total of 404,404 inspection visits were conducted across Punjab. As a result, 12,114 profiteers were fined, 2 FIRs were registered, and 100 individuals were arrested.

In specific sectors, price inspections at 32,065 flour-selling points resulted in 357 profiteers' fines and 7 arrests; checks at 18,864 chicken shops resulted in 523 fines and 7 arrests; and at 9,888 hotels and tandoors, 360 profiteers were fined, 11 arrested, and one FIR registered. Moreover, inspections at 12,266 sugar sale points resulted in 627 fines and 12 arrests.

The Price Control spokesperson urged citizens to actively use the “Qeemat App” to verify daily official rates of essential commodities and register complaints, stressing that public participation through the app is crucial to eliminating profiteering and ensuring transparency in market prices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

flour mills Punjab Food Department Wheat transportation digital fraud Punjab Price Control Department fake e permits

Comments

200 characters

Digital fraud involving flour mills unearthed

Reko Diq project: Aurangzeb agrees to achieve early financial closure

Appointment as Member (Finance) in AT: Law ministry seeks candidates’ panel from Punjab govt

Renewable energy: PPIB casts uncertainty over projects’ future

PQEPC warns of potential plant shutdown

Kabul visit of Pak delegation ‘delayed’

Trump thanks PM, COAS for Gaza peace efforts

Tarbela 4th extension: Govt seeks another fund restructuring, reallocation

Tax returns: PTBA, KTBA urge FBR to extend deadline

Hutchison makes history, berths largest vessel in Pakistan’s history

OGDCL, Gazprom agree to boost partnership

Read more stories