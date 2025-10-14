BML 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
100 TLP activists: ATC allows 11-day physical remand to police

Published October 14, 2025

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday allowed 11-day physical remand of over 100 activists of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) to police in a case of violent protests and attacks on police personnel.

Nawankot police produced the suspects before the court and sought their custody for interrogation.

The court approved the suspects’ remand and directed the police to carry out investigation strictly in accordance with the law.

The police alleged that the protesters pelted officers with stones, beat them with sticks and damaged public property.

