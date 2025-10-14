BML 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
PM sacks senior IR officer for corruption, misconduct

Sohail Sarfraz Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 08:10am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has dismissed from service a senior official of Inland Revenue Service in a case relating to refunds at Lahore.

In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification here on Monday.

According to the notification, the disciplinary proceedings were initiated against Rana Waqar Ali, a BS-20 officer of Inland Revenue Service, presently posted as Chief (Admin Pool), Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad (stationed at Lahore) under Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020 vide Order of Inquiry, Charge Sheet and Statement of Allegations dated 27.02.2025 on the charges of “Inefficiency”, “Misconduct” & “Corruption”.

Amina Hassan (IRS/BS-21) was appointed as Inquiry Officer who submitted the inquiry report on 27.06.2025, concluding that all the charges have been established against the officer and recommended imposition of major penalty of “Removal from Service” under Rule 4 (3) (d) of Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020. On the basis of inquiry report a Show Cause Notice was issued on 07.07.2025 with the directions to show cause within ten (10) days of the receipt as to why one or more penalties including Major Penalty of dismissal from service under Rule 4 (3) (e) should not be imposed upon him.

The accused officer furnished reply to the Show Cause Notice on 04.08.2025.

The Authority; i.e., Prime Minister of Pakistan, appointed Syed Nadeem Hussain Rizvi (IRS/BS-22), Director General, Inland Revenue Service Academy, Lahore as Hearing Officer in terms of Rule 2(1)(c) read with Rule 2(1)(g) of the Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020 who granted opportunity of personal hearing to the accused officer on 01.09.2025.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan being Authority in the case in terms of Rule 2 (1)(c) of the Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020, after going through the case record and recommendations of the inquiry officer is pleased to impose major penalty of “Removal from Service” upon Rana Waqar Ali (IRS/BS-20) under Rule 4(3)(d) of the Rules ibid.

Rana Waqar Ali (IRS/BS-20) shall have right to appeal to the Appellate Authority under Civil Servants (Appeals) Rules, 1977 within a period of thirty (30) days from the date of communication of this notification.

