ICA holds annual meeting in Dubai

KARACHI: The International Cotton Association (ICA) held its annual meeting titled “The Future of Cotton” from October 8 to 9, 2025, at the Hilton Al Habtoor, Dubai. The event saw active participation from global experts, traders, spinners, financial institutions, and representatives from the textile sector.

In the opening session, Joe Nicosia from Louis Dreyfus Company delivered the keynote address. He discussed in detail the current state of the global cotton industry and its future prospects, emphasising the need for global awareness about cotton.

He highlighted that cotton is a natural fibre highly beneficial for human health, and the world should focus on promoting natural fibres over artificial ones.

Nicosia stressed that sustainability, transparency, and modern technology have become essential for the future growth of the global cotton industry.

Later, Carla Slim from Standard Chartered Bank gave an insightful presentation on the impact of US tariffs on global and regional economies. She explained how interest rate fluctuations, inflation, and changes in trade policies have significantly affected the textile sector.

A key session titled “Risk Management in the Textile Value Chain” featured speakers including Jagdish Parihar, Pierre Chehab, Jagan Gopinath, John Pestell, Rehman Naseem, and Taslimul Hoque.

The panelists offered practical strategies to handle price volatility, contractual risks, and quality-related challenges in the international market.

Uday Gill of Gherzi Consulting delivered a talk on “The Road Back to Growth and Prosperity in Cotton”, emphasising that sustainable production, traceability, and the use of modern machinery could revitalize the cotton sector.

