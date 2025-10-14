BML 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
Former SHC CJ Junaid Ghaffar appointed CAT chairman

Recorder Report Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 08:09am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has appointed former Justice Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar, former Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court, as the new Chairman of the Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT) — the statutory body mandated to hear appeals against orders of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP).

Justice Junaid Ghaffar succeeds former Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, who retired on August 13, 2025, upon attaining the age of superannuation at 68 years. Justice Sajjad had been appointed as CAT Chairman on February 25, 2025, and during his tenure, the Tribunal reportedly reduced the backlog of competition-related cases by nearly 50 percent, improving the pace of adjudication and institutional efficiency.

Justice Ghaffar, a seasoned jurist, brings extensive experience in constitutional and commercial law. He was elevated as a judge of the Sindh High Court in 2013, became a permanent judge in 2015, and was later appointed as Acting Chief Justice on February 14, 2025, before being confirmed as the Chief Justice of Sindh High Court on July 8, 2025 and retired as a Chief Justice of Sindh High Court on 13 September, 2025.

