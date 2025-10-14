BML 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
Turkiye, Azerbaijan assemblies’ speakers meet Zardari

Recorder Report Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 08:16am

ISLAMABAD: Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Dr Numan Kurtulmu, and Chairperson of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of the National Assembly, was also present during the meeting.

Welcoming the visiting dignitaries, President Zardari said Pakistan deeply values its close and brotherly ties with both Türkiye and Azerbaijan. He said these enduring partnerships are rooted in shared faith, mutual trust, and a collective aspiration for regional peace and prosperity.

The President congratulated the Speakers on the successful conclusion of the Third Trilateral Speakers’ Conference, noting that such engagements reflect the growing strength of parliamentary cooperation among Pakistan, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan.

Sahiba Gafarova conveyed greetings and best wishes from the leadership of Azerbaijan to President Zardari. She informed the President that the first meeting of the Trilateral Speakers’ Conference was held in Azerbaijan, the second in Türkiye, and the third is now taking place in Pakistan.

The Speaker of the Milli Majlis also invited Pakistani parliamentarians to visit Baku to explore avenues of cooperation, particularly in addressing challenges related to climate change.

President Zardari said Pakistan’s relations with Türkiye continue to grow across political, economic, defence, and security spheres. He appreciated Türkiye’s support for Pakistan, including its backing for Pakistan’s candidature to the UN Human Rights Council for 2026–2028.

On economic collaboration, the President called for greater efforts to expand bilateral trade and investment, observing that current trade volumes have potential for growth. He welcomed Türkiye’s interest in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones and shared that one of the upcoming zones would be named as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Special Industrial Zone as a tribute to the friendship between the two nations.

Talking to Mrs Sahiba Gafarova about relations with Azerbaijan, President Zardari said Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoy exemplary relations based on mutual respect and strategic understanding.

The President also underlined the importance of joint efforts to promote connectivity through initiatives such as the Istanbul–Tehran–Islamabad (ITI) Railway Corridor and the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC), which he said could play a key role in boosting regional trade and linkages.

President Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with Türkiye and Azerbaijan to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Irfan Neziro?lu, Ambassador of Türkiye to Pakistan, and Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, also attended the meeting.

