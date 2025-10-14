TLP protest: security beefed up in twin cities

ISLAMABAD: Security remained tight in the federal capital and adjoining Rawalpindi as the law enforcement agencies continued to seal Islamabad’s Red Zone and several adjoining roads for the fourth consecutive day due to protest by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Following the operation against the TLP rally at Muridke, the administrations of both cities beefed up security in order to avert any law and orders situation. Police advised citizens to avoid participation in illegal activity, protest as the administration has imposed Section 144.

Traffic jams have been witnessed on different roads despite the opening of some roads and the removal of barriers. In Islamabad, roads such as Margalla Road, Jinnah Avenue, Seventh Avenue, and Korang Road to Bani Gala, Jinnah Road to Park Road, Garden Avenue to Tulip Banquet Hall, and Fazal-i-Haq Road have been reopened. Other reopened routes include Embassy Road, Nazimuddin Road, and parts of Ninth Avenue from JUP to Shaheen Chowk via internal access from Margalla Road.

However, entry points to Islamabad’s Red Zone, housing key government buildings such as the Parliament House, Supreme Court, Prime Minister’s Secretariat, and the Diplomatic Enclave remained closed, with Margalla Road being the only accessible route.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Security division Zeeshan Haider said that police are on the high alert and performing security duties to maintain peace and order in the federal capital. He said that city police are fully prepared to deal with any untoward situation. “No miscreant will be allowed to disrupt peace and order in the city.”

The SSP said that security has been tightened at sensitive locations, and police patrolling has been further increased to ensure the safety of citizens. Strict monitoring is being carried out in high-security zones across Islamabad, he said.

He further said that modern technological resources and Safe City cameras are being effectively utilized to monitor security arrangements in real time.

According to a statement issued here on Monday, Islamabad police spokesperson said that the force is fully alert and committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens’ lives and property. No individual will be allowed to take the law into their own hands or create distress for the public. “Anyone attempting to do so will face strict and decisive action.”

It said that police remain dedicated to public service and continue its efforts to provide ease and security to all citizens.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025