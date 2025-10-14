BML 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
BOP 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.11%)
CPHL 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.74%)
DCL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.51%)
DGKC 233.90 Decreased By ▼ -11.92 (-4.85%)
FCCL 54.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.33%)
FFL 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.61%)
GCIL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.99%)
HUBC 203.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.18 (-3.4%)
KEL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.18%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
MLCF 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-4.76%)
NBP 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.94 (-3.9%)
PAEL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.59%)
PIAHCLA 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.65%)
PIBTL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.78%)
POWER 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.98%)
PPL 181.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-4.42%)
PREMA 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.08%)
PRL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.74%)
PTC 37.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.05%)
SNGP 121.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.51 (-5.09%)
SSGC 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.51%)
TELE 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.14%)
TPLP 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.3%)
TREET 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
TRG 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.4%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
BR100 16,622 Decreased By -425.1 (-2.49%)
BR30 52,409 Decreased By -1741.4 (-3.22%)
KSE100 158,443 Decreased By -4654.8 (-2.85%)
KSE30 48,740 Decreased By -1444.3 (-2.88%)
Oct 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-14

TLP protest: security beefed up in twin cities

Fazal Sher Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 08:18am

ISLAMABAD: Security remained tight in the federal capital and adjoining Rawalpindi as the law enforcement agencies continued to seal Islamabad’s Red Zone and several adjoining roads for the fourth consecutive day due to protest by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Following the operation against the TLP rally at Muridke, the administrations of both cities beefed up security in order to avert any law and orders situation. Police advised citizens to avoid participation in illegal activity, protest as the administration has imposed Section 144.

Traffic jams have been witnessed on different roads despite the opening of some roads and the removal of barriers. In Islamabad, roads such as Margalla Road, Jinnah Avenue, Seventh Avenue, and Korang Road to Bani Gala, Jinnah Road to Park Road, Garden Avenue to Tulip Banquet Hall, and Fazal-i-Haq Road have been reopened. Other reopened routes include Embassy Road, Nazimuddin Road, and parts of Ninth Avenue from JUP to Shaheen Chowk via internal access from Margalla Road.

However, entry points to Islamabad’s Red Zone, housing key government buildings such as the Parliament House, Supreme Court, Prime Minister’s Secretariat, and the Diplomatic Enclave remained closed, with Margalla Road being the only accessible route.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Security division Zeeshan Haider said that police are on the high alert and performing security duties to maintain peace and order in the federal capital. He said that city police are fully prepared to deal with any untoward situation. “No miscreant will be allowed to disrupt peace and order in the city.”

The SSP said that security has been tightened at sensitive locations, and police patrolling has been further increased to ensure the safety of citizens. Strict monitoring is being carried out in high-security zones across Islamabad, he said.

He further said that modern technological resources and Safe City cameras are being effectively utilized to monitor security arrangements in real time.

According to a statement issued here on Monday, Islamabad police spokesperson said that the force is fully alert and committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens’ lives and property. No individual will be allowed to take the law into their own hands or create distress for the public. “Anyone attempting to do so will face strict and decisive action.”

It said that police remain dedicated to public service and continue its efforts to provide ease and security to all citizens.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

TLP protest

Comments

200 characters

TLP protest: security beefed up in twin cities

Reko Diq project: Aurangzeb agrees to achieve early financial closure

Appointment as Member (Finance) in AT: Law ministry seeks candidates’ panel from Punjab govt

Renewable energy: PPIB casts uncertainty over projects’ future

PQEPC warns of potential plant shutdown

Kabul visit of Pak delegation ‘delayed’

Trump thanks PM, COAS for Gaza peace efforts

Tarbela 4th extension: Govt seeks another fund restructuring, reallocation

Tax returns: PTBA, KTBA urge FBR to extend deadline

Hutchison makes history, berths largest vessel in Pakistan’s history

OGDCL, Gazprom agree to boost partnership

Read more stories