PP-73 by-polls: Resumption of remaining phases announced

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday announced resumption of the remaining phases of election programme for PP-73 (Sargodha-III), setting the stage for a by-election next month.

According to the revised schedule issued by the commission, scrutiny of nomination papers will be completed by October 20, while appeals against acceptance or rejection of papers may be filed until October 24. Final decisions on these appeals are expected by October 31.

A final list of contesting candidates will be published on November 3, with the allocation of election symbols set for November 4.Polling in the constituency is scheduled to take place on November 23.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025