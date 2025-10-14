Toshakhana II case hearing put off till today

ISLAMABAD: The Special Court hearing Toshakhana II case against the incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife adjourned the case till today (Tuesday).

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand conducted a hearing at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) instead of at the makeshift court at Adiala Jail and adjourned the case till October 14.

During the previous hearing Khan, and his wife Bushra Bibi submitted the replies to the questionnaires handed over to them under section 342 the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

However, the accused declined to present any witnesses or documentary evidence in their defence.

