BML 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
BOP 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.11%)
CPHL 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.74%)
DCL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.51%)
DGKC 233.90 Decreased By ▼ -11.92 (-4.85%)
FCCL 54.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.33%)
FFL 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.61%)
GCIL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.99%)
HUBC 203.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.18 (-3.4%)
KEL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.18%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
MLCF 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-4.76%)
NBP 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.94 (-3.9%)
PAEL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.59%)
PIAHCLA 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.65%)
PIBTL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.78%)
POWER 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.98%)
PPL 181.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-4.42%)
PREMA 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.08%)
PRL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.74%)
PTC 37.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.05%)
SNGP 121.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.51 (-5.09%)
SSGC 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.51%)
TELE 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.14%)
TPLP 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.3%)
TREET 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
TRG 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.4%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
BR100 16,622 Decreased By -425.1 (-2.49%)
BR30 52,409 Decreased By -1741.4 (-3.22%)
KSE100 158,443 Decreased By -4654.8 (-2.85%)
KSE30 48,740 Decreased By -1444.3 (-2.88%)
Oct 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-14

US actress invited to attend Comic Con Pakistan

Press Release Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 07:30am

KARACHI: Emmy Award–winning American actress, host, and producer Zuri Hall met with Syed Aamir Sajjad, President of Comic Con Pakistan, at Universal Studios Hollywood, Los Angeles.

During the meeting, they held detailed discussions about the upcoming Comic Con Pakistan, which will be held next year at the Karachi Expo Centre.

Syed Aamir Sajjad formally invited Zuri Hall to participate in this international event, an invitation she accepted with great joy and enthusiasm. Zuri Hall said she was delighted to learn that, for the first time, Comic Con is being organised in Pakistan on such a large and international scale.

She further stated: “This event will prove to be a new milestone for Pakistan and will bring together artists from the global showbiz and entertainment industries.”

During the meeting, Syed Aamir Sajjad informed her that he is currently one of the world’s largest collectors of Hollywood movie memorabilia, possessing rare and iconic pieces from blockbuster films. On this occasion, he also introduced the official mascot superhero of Comic Con Pakistan — ‘Superhero Pakistan’.

Zuri Hall was deeply impressed by the concept and design of the character.

She was even more fascinated to learn that a Hollywood feature film based on the character “Superhero Pakistan” has entered its pre-production phase, with principal production expected to begin in New York next year.

Comic Con Pakistan will not only represent the nation’s culture and arts but will also bring together artists and creators from around the world on one platform — projecting the positive, creative, and dynamic image of Pakistan.

The Comic Con Pakistan event will take place on January 31, 2026, at the Karachi Expo Centre, featuring participation from local and international artists, technologists, and creative professionals from the showbiz, technology, and entertainment industries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Hollywood Karachi Expo Centre Comic Con Pakistan American actress Syed Aamir Sajjad Zuri Hall

Comments

200 characters

US actress invited to attend Comic Con Pakistan

Reko Diq project: Aurangzeb agrees to achieve early financial closure

Appointment as Member (Finance) in AT: Law ministry seeks candidates’ panel from Punjab govt

Renewable energy: PPIB casts uncertainty over projects’ future

PQEPC warns of potential plant shutdown

Kabul visit of Pak delegation ‘delayed’

Trump thanks PM, COAS for Gaza peace efforts

Tarbela 4th extension: Govt seeks another fund restructuring, reallocation

Tax returns: PTBA, KTBA urge FBR to extend deadline

Hutchison makes history, berths largest vessel in Pakistan’s history

OGDCL, Gazprom agree to boost partnership

Read more stories