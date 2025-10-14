US actress invited to attend Comic Con Pakistan

KARACHI: Emmy Award–winning American actress, host, and producer Zuri Hall met with Syed Aamir Sajjad, President of Comic Con Pakistan, at Universal Studios Hollywood, Los Angeles.

During the meeting, they held detailed discussions about the upcoming Comic Con Pakistan, which will be held next year at the Karachi Expo Centre.

Syed Aamir Sajjad formally invited Zuri Hall to participate in this international event, an invitation she accepted with great joy and enthusiasm. Zuri Hall said she was delighted to learn that, for the first time, Comic Con is being organised in Pakistan on such a large and international scale.

She further stated: “This event will prove to be a new milestone for Pakistan and will bring together artists from the global showbiz and entertainment industries.”

During the meeting, Syed Aamir Sajjad informed her that he is currently one of the world’s largest collectors of Hollywood movie memorabilia, possessing rare and iconic pieces from blockbuster films. On this occasion, he also introduced the official mascot superhero of Comic Con Pakistan — ‘Superhero Pakistan’.

Zuri Hall was deeply impressed by the concept and design of the character.

She was even more fascinated to learn that a Hollywood feature film based on the character “Superhero Pakistan” has entered its pre-production phase, with principal production expected to begin in New York next year.

Comic Con Pakistan will not only represent the nation’s culture and arts but will also bring together artists and creators from around the world on one platform — projecting the positive, creative, and dynamic image of Pakistan.

The Comic Con Pakistan event will take place on January 31, 2026, at the Karachi Expo Centre, featuring participation from local and international artists, technologists, and creative professionals from the showbiz, technology, and entertainment industries.

