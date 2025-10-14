Funeral prayers held for 12 martyred soldiers at Chaklala Garrison

RAWALPINDI: Funeral prayers were offered for the 12 soldiers who were martyred while defending Pakistan against Afghan aggression.

The solemn ceremony was held at Chaklala Garrison in Rawalpindi.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff, Federal ministers, Governor KPK, civil and military officers and public attended the funeral.

The ISPR said the martyrs laid down their lives defending the motherland against unprovoked hostilities by Afghan Taliban and India-backed terrorists.

Paying tribute to the fallen heroes, the Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the people of Pakistan are indebted to the courage and sacrifice of these brave soldiers.

“People of Pakistan are indebted to the ultimate sacrifice of these heroes who laid down their lives while defending the territorial integrity of Pakistan against the cowardly and treacherous aggression of the Taliban Regime and Indian sponsored terrorist proxies operating from inside Afghan soil”.

He added that “Armed Forces of Pakistan remain resolute to thwart any aggression and conspiracy against Pakistan with full support of the nation.”