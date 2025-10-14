Natural disasters: Institutions must remain ever-prepared: CM Maryam

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on the ‘International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction,’ emphasized that all relevant institutions must remain ever-prepared to face natural disasters in order to ensure safety and survival of human life.

The CM noted that while natural disasters cannot be entirely prevented, their devastating effects can be significantly mitigated by using modern technology, institutional collaboration and timely preparedness. She outlined, “With proactive measures, we can protect lives, property and environment from irreversible damages of natural calamities.”

The Chief Minister while highlighting Punjab’s experience in managing one of the worst floods in its history, noted that the Punjab government carried out an extensive and swift rescue, relief, evacuation and rehabilitation operations in the flood- affected areas across Punjab. “Had there been no advance preparations, human loss could have been catastrophic,” she added.

She proudly mentioned that the Punjab province earned global recognition for saving not only hundreds of thousands of human lives but also countless livestock during recent flood crisis. She further highlighted that timely interventions including establishment of medical camps, helped control spread of infectious diseases in the flood-affected areas.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that all relevant departments of the Punjab government are actively engaged in protecting general public from hazards of devastating floods, earthquakes and other natural disasters.

