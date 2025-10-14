BML 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
No tolerance over territory: Gandapur removed because of domestic dispute: Azma

Recorder Report Published 14 Oct, 2025 06:12am

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has said that Gandapur’s chief ministership has fallen prey to a domestic dispute between two women, while the new KP Chief Minister is not a “Parchi” but a “Farshi” who secured the position by constant greetings and flattery.

While talking to the media, here Monday, Azma remarked that Usman Buzdar was appointed on the orders of ‘Begum,’ while Gandapur has been removed on the directions of ‘Baji,’ exposing the real political face of the party.

She said that a fake election took place in KP on Monday — the resignation of one Chief Minister was not even accepted, yet another was elected. She added that Sohail Afridi delivered nothing but loud boasts and made no mention of the province’s development.

Azma Bokhari clarified that South Punjab receives an equal share in every development project in Punjab, and for Maryam Nawaz, there is no Central or South Punjab — only one Punjab.

She said the Punjab government has almost completed the survey of flood-affected areas, and the process of providing financial assistance to affected families will begin very soon. She added that rehabilitation work in South Punjab is progressing rapidly, while the flagship “Suthra Punjab” programme is being implemented across the province with full momentum. For children’s health, the “Meal Programme” is also being effectively carried out in South Punjab, she added.

