Amendments proposed by opposition rejected: Punjab Assembly approves Draft Local Government Punjab Act 2025

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Monday approved the Draft Local Government Punjab Act 2025, rejecting all amendments proposed by the opposition in a session marked by intense disruption and heated debates over ongoing violence linked to Tehreek-e-Labbaik protests.

During the bill’s approval, opposition members staged continuous protests, demanding the postponement of proceedings due to ongoing violence associated with Tehreek-e-Labbaik activities across the province.

Opposition Leader Moin Riyaz Qureshi argued that the agenda should be deferred, citing the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab. Opposition members repeatedly rose from their seats, creating commotion and throwing copies of the draft bill into the air in protest. Despite the uproar, Acting Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Channar proceeded with approving the legislation.

The assembly session had commenced after a delay of three hours and forty-two minutes, with Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Channar presiding over the proceedings.

The session began with prayers offered for Pakistani soldiers martyred in the Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict, a police officer killed during clashes with Tehreek-e-Labbaik protesters, the brother of Sardar Ghazanfar Ali Langah, and the wife of Mian Marghub.

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Mumtaz Khan Chang delivered a pointed speech expressing reservations about Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, despite being part of the ruling coalition.

Chang took issue with Maryam Nawaz’s statement claiming ownership over Punjab and its resources, asserting that “this water and money belong to 130 million people, and the people of South Punjab should receive an equal share.”

Describing conditions in South Punjab as dire, he complained that security has been withdrawn from party leaders and criticized the government’s approach toward religious and political parties. He also expressed displeasure over criticism directed at Larkana and Nawabshah by the Chief Minister and provincial ministers.

Chang reminded the assembly that the PPP had supported democracy, backed the Pakistan Muslim League-N, and stood with them during the vote of no confidence against Imran Khan. He stated he had voted for both Hamza Shahbaz and Maryam Nawaz, but would continue to raise concerns within the assembly.

“My people have made sacrifices and will not be silenced. Public concerns must be addressed,” he warned, adding that he would not sit in the assembly until his leadership’s concerns are resolved.

Opposition Leader Moin Qureshi, accompanied by other opposition leaders, held a press conference claiming that violence that began overnight had spread throughout Punjab, resulting in 282 deaths and more than 1,600 injuries. Qureshi demanded accountability from the government, which he said failed to provide answers. He drew parallels to extrajudicial killings during Shahbaz Sharif’s tenure as Chief Minister, alleging that “today his niece is doing the same.”

He criticized the deployment of police from Rahim Yar Khan to Islamabad, accusing the government of being “intoxicated with power” and ignoring both the poor and the economy. Qureshi called on the PPP to leave the government benches and join the opposition “if they want to do something for the people of Punjab.”

He rejected the Punjab Local Government Amendment Bill 2025, noting that it dismissed 37 amendments proposed by the opposition.

Parliamentary Minister Mujtaba Shujaat-ur-Rahman addressed the assembly, expressing concern over the manner in which Tehreek-e-Labbaik had initiated operations in Punjab. He conveyed the provincial government’s request to the religious party to refrain from actions that disturb peace and order, urging resolution through dialogue and understanding.

Condemning attacks on police and security agencies, he highlighted the martyrdom of a Station House Officer, calling for serious consideration of the incident. He asserted that “Punjab belongs to all its citizens” and noted that people were now reluctant to visit hospitals, schools, and colleges due to the unrest.

“Violent methods do not befit a religious organization,” Rahman declared, referencing the May 9th incidents when, he claimed, “Pakistan and the state were attacked” in events that Indian media celebrated. He promised appropriate punishment for those responsible.

Rahman reiterated the government’s willingness to resolve matters through dialogue, also mentioning the martyrdom of Tehreek-e-Labbaik workers during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s tenure in government.

During the proceedings, opposition members created sustained commotion, standing at their seats and chanting slogans. They protested by holding copies of the agenda and declaring that “a government of batons and bullets would not be tolerated.”

Opposition member Rana Shahbaz stood near the Speaker’s dais chanting slogans, while other members approached the Speaker’s vicinity in strong protest. Some tore copies of the agenda and waved them in the assembly hall. Government member Rana Muhammad Arshad responded by calling the opposition “dacoits and thieves.”

Rahman challenged opposition member Hafiz Farhat to resign over disputed casualty figures. He stated it was inappropriate for someone who is a Hafiz-e-Quran to lie on the assembly floor, declaring that if 282 Tehreek-e-Labbaik members had been martyred, he would resign; otherwise, Hafiz Farhat should resign.

He further claimed there was no trace of the 1,900 allegedly injured people, and hospitals were lying empty. He held Rana Sanaullah responsible for the Model Town tragedy and asserted that the law and order situation in Punjab had improved, with crime reduced by seventy percent compared to the previous year, while some districts were operating at zero crime rates.

Accusing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of corruption, he stated that the people there had been taken hostage and criticized what he called “Form 47” representatives, claiming his own government came through winning elections.

Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Channar severely criticized Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rushda Lodhi and the Health Department, stating that while she praises the Chief Minister’s work, the Health Department should also demonstrate performance.

Referring to Bahawalpur, he noted this was the city that first joined Pakistan and gifted a car to Quaid-e-Azam, but is now being neglected. He highlighted numerous issues at Bahawalpur Hospital, including dialysis patients’ problems, malfunctioning machines, the non-functioning Children’s Complex directorate, the failure to establish a dental college, and shortages of medicines and beds.

He noted that dental college furniture had been damaged by termites and billions of rupees had been wasted. Channar requested that Lodhi visit Bahawalpur unannounced.

