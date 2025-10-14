BML 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
LCCI lauds army’s swift response to Afghan aggression

Recorder Report Published 14 Oct, 2025 06:12am

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has lauded the swift and decisive response of Pakistan’s Armed Forces to India-backed acts of terrorism and to the destruction of terrorist hideouts across the border in Afghanistan.

LCCI President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol, Senior Vice President Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh and Vice President Khurram Lodhi also commended the Armed Forces for their remarkable restraint and strategic accuracy, ensuring that not a single civilian was harmed during the operation.

They said that such actions not only safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty but also send a clear message that the nation will never tolerate any aggression or conspiracy against its security and integrity.

The LCCI office-bearers expressed grave concern over the deteriorating attitude of the Afghan regime, which, instead of reciprocating Pakistan’s decades of hospitality and brotherhood, has turned hostile and become a facilitator of violence and instability in the region.

They reminded the world that Pakistan opened its doors to over four million Afghan refugees following the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. “For decades, these refugees lived peacefully among us, conducted businesses, found employment and benefited from Pakistan’s generosity. Yet today, the same country whose people we sheltered has chosen to harbor militants, spread venom and support terror activities aimed at destabilizing Pakistan,” they added.

Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol, Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh and Khurram Lodhi said that Afghanistan’s recent hostility is a betrayal of humanity and brotherhood. “It is unfortunate that despite Pakistan’s countless sacrifices — economic, social and military, Afghanistan continues to turn a blind eye to the elements using its soil against us. This attitude is neither acceptable nor sustainable.

The LCCI leadership praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for their courageous and timely action in targeting terrorist hideouts across the border. They said that the decisive response of our military has sent a clear message that Pakistan will never tolerate aggression, nor will it allow its sovereignty to be violated,” the statement declared. The entire business community salutes the valor and professionalism of our soldiers who continue to defend the homeland with unmatched dedication.

