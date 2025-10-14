Knesset protest briefly interrupts Trump speech

JERUSALEM: US President Donald Trump’s address to the Israeli parliament was briefly interrupted on Monday as two left-wing lawmakers were expelled.

“That was very efficient,” Trump quipped as the MPs were swiftly removed.

The US president had paused as a Knesset staff member audibly ordered the expulsion of lawmaker Ofer Cassif following an apparent protest.

During the session, in which Trump was otherwise warmly received and given multiple standing ovations, Cassif had brandished a sign.

A photo in his post showed a piece of paper emblazoned: “Recognise Palestine!”

“This is the banner I waved in front of Trump at the Knesset and was subsequently removed from the plenum,” Cassif posted.

Another leftist, Ayman Odeh, leader of Cassif’s Hadash alliance, was also seen brandishing a page of paper and being removed.