Vietnam minister arrives for talks on PTA launch

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam, Nguyen Hong Diên, accompanied by a delegation of prominent Vietnamese businessmen, has arrived in Pakistan for a three-day official visit.

He was warmly received at the airport by the Additional Secretary (Trade Development) Trade & Investment Officer Hanoi and the Director of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). The Ambassador of Vietnam in Islamabad and his team were also present.

During the visit, the Minister will hold bilateral meetings with Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, and will participate in the launch of Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) negotiations between Pakistan and Vietnam.

