Sindh minister visits Civic Centre

Recorder Report Published 14 Oct, 2025 06:12am

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah paid a detailed visit to the Civic Centre Karachi Monday.

He was accompanied by Secretary Local Government Dr Waseem Shamshad Ali, KDA Director General Asif Jan Siddiqui, senior officials from the Local Government Department, and heads of various KDA departments.

The Minister reviewed the progress of ongoing development schemes under the KDA and directed officials to ensure their timely completion.

He assured that if there are financial constraints or administrative hurdles, the Sindh Government will extend full support to ensure the timely provision of civic facilities to citizens.

Referring to the Kareemabad Underpass, the Minister expressed concern over the slow pace of work and instructed that its speed be increased immediately. Regarding the Munnawar Chowrangi Underpass, he directed that alternative routes for commuters be improved during construction to maintain traffic flow and avoid public inconvenience.

He further instructed that all departments concerned with utility lines should coordinate effectively to resolve issues and allow construction work to continue without interruption.

During the briefing, the Minister was informed that the 1.8-kilometer road construction in Mujahid Colony is facing delays due to water and sewerage line issues and encroachments by land grabbers. Work on the Korangi 1300 Road drain is also under way, but additional funds are required.

The Minister directed that the Traffic Engineering Bureau and the KDA Pipe Factory be made operational.

KDA Director General Asif Jan Siddiqui informed the meeting that the organisation is currently facing a shortfall in salary payments, while the dues of retired employees since 2020 remain pending.

A summary regarding this matter has already been sent to the Sindh Government.

The DG also requested that a meeting of the KDA Governing Body be convened immediately to address various long-standing issues.

Minister Nasir Shah instructed that all necessary steps be taken for the digitalisation of KDA’s land records to ensure transparency in the Land Department.

He further directed that the Sky View Apartments project in Surjani Town be developed at low cost to make it affordable for the middle class.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

