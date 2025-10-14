BML 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
Simpaisa partners with inDrive for delivery claims

Recorder Report Published 14 Oct, 2025 06:12am

KARACHI: Simpaisa, a leading payment digital service provider, has partnered with InDrive to introduce an instant payout feature for delivery claims. The new solution is designed to enhance business customer confidence and streamline the refund process within the inDrive app.

With this integration, users whose packages (valued up to PKR 10,000) are lost or damaged during delivery will receive immediate coverage. The payout system, powered by Simpaisa, is fully automated and eliminates the need for lengthy claim handling or support requests.

This functionality is available through inDrive’s Business Mode, a service created for micro, small and medium enterprises that rely on efficient and reliable delivery services. By combining fast logistics with real-time financial solutions, inDrive and Simpaisa are helping businesses simplify daily operations and provide their customers with a smoother delivery experience.

Commenting on the initiative, Awais Saeed, Country Manager inDrive, said that with this integration, MSMEs that rely on inDrive have the added safety net of parcel coverage and instant payouts through trusted local payment methods. By removing friction and uncertainty, our goal is to help small businesses focus on growth while we handle the rest, he added.

Shahroze A Khan, Head of Business at Simpaisa, said that as the sharing economy scales, the distance between two points is increasingly being made to feel swifter and shorter. The same ride-hailing intelligence - now paired with state-of-the-art payment solutions is being applied to package coverage. At any point of grievance, whether a package is lost or damaged, inDrive guarantees the coverage, while Simpaisa delivers the claim instantaneously, he added.

