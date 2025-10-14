Afridi assumes office as KP CM with Rs578,000 assets

ISLAMABAD: Sohail Afridi, the newly-appointed Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Monday took office with declared assets of just Rs578,000, a remarkably modest sum in the country’s political landscape, where wealth and power often go hand in hand.

Official documents reviewed by Business Recorder show Afridi’s total assets increased by only Rs200,000 over the last fiscal year, rising from Rs376,000.

His declaration reveals no property, no business, and no vehicle. Listed possessions include only basic household items – a refrigerator, washing machine – and two bank accounts.

Afridi’s political rise has been swift. A graduate in Economics from the University of Peshawar, he entered politics through the Insaf Students Federation (ISF) and later the Insaf Youth Wing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Running as an independent in the 2024 general elections, with backing from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he defeated PML-N’s Bilawal Afridi to win a provincial assembly seat from PK-70 (Khyber-II).

He served as special assistant for communication and works before being appointed provincial minister for higher education. Now, as Chief Minister, Afridi’s bare-bones financial profile has sparked both curiosity and scepticism.

“Either he is the most honest politician we have ever seen, or the paperwork is missing a few pages,” said Islamabad-based political analyst Imran Mukhtar.

The country’s political class has long faced accusations of under-reporting assets or hiding wealth under relatives’ names. Whether Afridi represents a genuine break from this tradition remains to be seen.

On social media, Afridi’s minimalist declaration has become a source of both satire and praise. One popular cartoon featured his lone washing machine, captioned: “At least something in the cabinet is spinning.”

In a country grappling with economic crisis and widespread mistrust, Afridi’s clean image may be a rare political asset. However, governing a province of over 4 million people will require more than modest bank balances and humble household goods. The real test for Afridi lies ahead.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025