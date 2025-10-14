BML 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
BOP 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.11%)
CPHL 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.74%)
DCL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.51%)
DGKC 233.90 Decreased By ▼ -11.92 (-4.85%)
FCCL 54.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.33%)
FFL 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.61%)
GCIL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.99%)
HUBC 203.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.18 (-3.4%)
KEL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.18%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
MLCF 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-4.76%)
NBP 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.94 (-3.9%)
PAEL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.59%)
PIAHCLA 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.65%)
PIBTL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.78%)
POWER 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.98%)
PPL 181.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-4.42%)
PREMA 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.08%)
PRL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.74%)
PTC 37.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.05%)
SNGP 121.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.51 (-5.09%)
SSGC 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.51%)
TELE 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.14%)
TPLP 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.3%)
TREET 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
TRG 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.4%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
BR100 16,622 Decreased By -425.1 (-2.49%)
BR30 52,409 Decreased By -1741.4 (-3.22%)
KSE100 158,443 Decreased By -4654.8 (-2.85%)
KSE30 48,740 Decreased By -1444.3 (-2.88%)
Oct 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-14

Afridi assumes office as KP CM with Rs578,000 assets

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 14 Oct, 2025 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: Sohail Afridi, the newly-appointed Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Monday took office with declared assets of just Rs578,000, a remarkably modest sum in the country’s political landscape, where wealth and power often go hand in hand.

Official documents reviewed by Business Recorder show Afridi’s total assets increased by only Rs200,000 over the last fiscal year, rising from Rs376,000.

His declaration reveals no property, no business, and no vehicle. Listed possessions include only basic household items – a refrigerator, washing machine – and two bank accounts.

Afridi’s political rise has been swift. A graduate in Economics from the University of Peshawar, he entered politics through the Insaf Students Federation (ISF) and later the Insaf Youth Wing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Running as an independent in the 2024 general elections, with backing from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he defeated PML-N’s Bilawal Afridi to win a provincial assembly seat from PK-70 (Khyber-II).

He served as special assistant for communication and works before being appointed provincial minister for higher education. Now, as Chief Minister, Afridi’s bare-bones financial profile has sparked both curiosity and scepticism.

“Either he is the most honest politician we have ever seen, or the paperwork is missing a few pages,” said Islamabad-based political analyst Imran Mukhtar.

The country’s political class has long faced accusations of under-reporting assets or hiding wealth under relatives’ names. Whether Afridi represents a genuine break from this tradition remains to be seen.

On social media, Afridi’s minimalist declaration has become a source of both satire and praise. One popular cartoon featured his lone washing machine, captioned: “At least something in the cabinet is spinning.”

In a country grappling with economic crisis and widespread mistrust, Afridi’s clean image may be a rare political asset. However, governing a province of over 4 million people will require more than modest bank balances and humble household goods. The real test for Afridi lies ahead.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KP CM Sohail Afridi

Comments

200 characters

Afridi assumes office as KP CM with Rs578,000 assets

Reko Diq project: Aurangzeb agrees to achieve early financial closure

Appointment as Member (Finance) in AT: Law ministry seeks candidates’ panel from Punjab govt

Renewable energy: PPIB casts uncertainty over projects’ future

PQEPC warns of potential plant shutdown

Kabul visit of Pak delegation ‘delayed’

Trump thanks PM, COAS for Gaza peace efforts

Tarbela 4th extension: Govt seeks another fund restructuring, reallocation

Tax returns: PTBA, KTBA urge FBR to extend deadline

Hutchison makes history, berths largest vessel in Pakistan’s history

OGDCL, Gazprom agree to boost partnership

Read more stories