World Standards Day: Message from Abdul Waheed Soomro, Deputy Director Conformity Assesstment Karachi

On the occasion of 14th October 2025, World Standards Day, I, as the Deputy Director, Conformity Assessment Karachi at the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), want to highlight the vital role of standards and conformity assessment in our globalized world today.

I firmly believe that in the global economy, standards provide quality product assurance in both local and foreign markets without technical barriers. Standards set crucial parameters of quality and compatibility, which not only ensure public health but also create avenues for trade and innovation.

Through our rigorous conformity testing, I am proud that PSQCA plays an essential role in leading Pakistan's economic growth, consolidating consumer confidence, and aiding industrial development at national and international levels. Importantly, we have harmonized food standards with provincial food authorities for local and international trade, ensuring Pakistani products conform to internationally accepted standards.

This year’s ISO theme, “Shared Vision for a Better World”, truly reflects PSQCA’s mission and values. Our shared vision is to build a world where quality, safety, and sustainability form the foundation of progress.

By uniting producers, regulators, and consumers on a single platform of standardized practices, we are fostering trust, promoting fair trade, and strengthening the global value chain. This collaborative spirit drives innovation and inclusivity, helping industries and economies grow responsibly.

As we continue aligning our conformity assessment and standardization efforts with international benchmarks, PSQCA remains committed to advancing Pakistan’s contribution toward a better, safer, and more equitable world—where standards serve as the bridge between progress and shared prosperity.

