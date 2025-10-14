BML 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
BOP 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.11%)
CPHL 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.74%)
DCL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.51%)
DGKC 233.90 Decreased By ▼ -11.92 (-4.85%)
FCCL 54.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.33%)
FFL 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.61%)
GCIL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.99%)
HUBC 203.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.18 (-3.4%)
KEL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.18%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
MLCF 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-4.76%)
NBP 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.94 (-3.9%)
PAEL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.59%)
PIAHCLA 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.65%)
PIBTL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.78%)
POWER 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.98%)
PPL 181.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-4.42%)
PREMA 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.08%)
PRL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.74%)
PTC 37.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.05%)
SNGP 121.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.51 (-5.09%)
SSGC 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.51%)
TELE 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.14%)
TPLP 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.3%)
TREET 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
TRG 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.4%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
BR100 16,622 Decreased By -425.1 (-2.49%)
BR30 52,409 Decreased By -1741.4 (-3.22%)
KSE100 158,443 Decreased By -4654.8 (-2.85%)
KSE30 48,740 Decreased By -1444.3 (-2.88%)
World Standards Day: Message from Abdul Waheed Soomro, Deputy Director Conformity Assesstment Karachi

Published 14 Oct, 2025 06:12am

On the occasion of 14th October 2025, World Standards Day, I, as the Deputy Director, Conformity Assessment Karachi at the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), want to highlight the vital role of standards and conformity assessment in our globalized world today.

I firmly believe that in the global economy, standards provide quality product assurance in both local and foreign markets without technical barriers. Standards set crucial parameters of quality and compatibility, which not only ensure public health but also create avenues for trade and innovation.

Through our rigorous conformity testing, I am proud that PSQCA plays an essential role in leading Pakistan's economic growth, consolidating consumer confidence, and aiding industrial development at national and international levels. Importantly, we have harmonized food standards with provincial food authorities for local and international trade, ensuring Pakistani products conform to internationally accepted standards.

This year’s ISO theme, “Shared Vision for a Better World”, truly reflects PSQCA’s mission and values. Our shared vision is to build a world where quality, safety, and sustainability form the foundation of progress.

By uniting producers, regulators, and consumers on a single platform of standardized practices, we are fostering trust, promoting fair trade, and strengthening the global value chain. This collaborative spirit drives innovation and inclusivity, helping industries and economies grow responsibly.

As we continue aligning our conformity assessment and standardization efforts with international benchmarks, PSQCA remains committed to advancing Pakistan’s contribution toward a better, safer, and more equitable world—where standards serve as the bridge between progress and shared prosperity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

global economy PSQCA World Standards Day

