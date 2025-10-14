World Standards Day: Message from Dr. Sayeda Zia Batool, Director General (PSQCA)

Every year on October 14th, we celebrate World Standards Day to recognize the vital role that international standards play in our daily lives and global economy. This year’s theme, “Shared Vision for a Better World,” highlights how standards help us build a safer, more sustainable future.

Standards are like a common language. They allow manufacturers, suppliers, and engineers anywhere in the world to work together clearly and with confidence. They ensure that products are safe, reliable, compatible with each other, and environmentally friendly. By following international standards, Pakistani producers can compete on a level playing field in the global market. This builds trust with consumers everywhere and helps break down technical barriers to trade. Imagine a world without standards.

The internet wouldn't function properly. Critical systems in healthcare, air traffic control, and emergency services would fail. Standards are the invisible foundation of our modern world. As Pakistan's National Standards Body, PSQCA is committed to this mission.

We develop and promote Pakistani Standards, often by adopting international best practices from International Organization for Standardization- ISO and International Electrotechnical Commission IEC. To date, PSQCA over 24,000 standards in place.

Following the 18th Amendment, PSQCA has worked to harmonize standards (especially for food) to make trade between provinces and with other countries smoother and more efficient. PSQCA is proactively working to support Pakistan’s economic development. We provide industries with the standards and information they need to improve quality, boost consumer confidence, and succeed in the competitive global market.

Together, through a shared commitment to standards, we can build a better world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025