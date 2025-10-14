World Standards Day: Message from Shahid Iqbal Baloch, Federal Secretary for Science & Technology

World Standards Day is a global occasion to recognize the power of standardization in bridging markets, building trust, and driving economic growth. This year’s theme, “Shared Vision for a Better World,” reinforces that international standards are the common language of quality, safety, and sustainability.

For Pakistan, this common language is essential for our products to gain acceptance in international markets. Conformity to standards is the key to consumer confidence abroad and to boosting our trade and exports.

The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) represents our nation on this global stage. I commend its work in adopting international standards, developing Pakistan Standards for products, services, and environmental safety, and raising awareness among industries and consumers. Its efforts to harmonize national standards with international benchmarks directly empower our corporate sector to compete effectively.

However, in a developing economy like Pakistan, much remains to be done. We must intensify our efforts to build a pervasive culture of quality. I urge our manufacturers and exporters to view standards not as regulatory hurdles, but as strategic tools for efficiency, market access, and global competitiveness.

On this day, let us reaffirm our commitment to standardization as a cornerstone of economic development and as a shared vision for a better, more prosperous Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025