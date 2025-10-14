World Standards Day: Message from Khalid Hussain Magsi, Federal Minister for Science & Technology

On World Standards Day, we celebrate the invisible force that drives quality, innovation, and trust: international standards. This year’s theme, “Shared Vision for a Better World,” underscores how standards provide the practical foundation for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)—from building a sustainable economy to combating climate change.

For Pakistan, this vision is critical to our economic future. As we explore new global markets, the quality of our products and services is our passport to international competition. Conformity with international standards is no longer optional; it is a necessity for gaining consumer confidence, accessing markets, and boosting exports.

The Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) is at the forefront of this mission. As our national standards body, it harmonizes our standards with international best practices and fosters a culture of quality across industries. I commend PSQCA and the thousands of Pakistani experts who contribute to this work locally and globally. The standards system is built on collaboration, proving that together we are stronger than as individual parts.

I urge our manufacturers, industrialists, and service providers to embrace this spirit of cooperation. By adopting and implementing standards, you are not only improving competitiveness but also contributing to a more sustainable and prosperous Pakistan.

Let us use this day to reaffirm our shared commitment to quality. Together, we can build a better world and a stronger Pakistan.

