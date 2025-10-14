World Standards Day: Message from Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan

On World Standards Day, we join the International community in celebrating the power of standards to build a safer, more sustainable, and prosperous world. This year's theme. "Shared Vision for a Better World," reflects the universal commitment to building a future that is safe, inclusive, and sustainable for all. It also reminds us that quality and reliability are the bedrock of trust and economic success.

In today’s global economy, the quality of our products and services defines our competitive edge. Adherence to international standards is not an option; it is essential for accessing world markets, increasing exports, and strengthening Pakistan's economy. Standards give global consumers’ confidence in the "Made in Pakistan" brand and provide our businesses with a blueprint for quality and efficiency.

The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) plays a pivotal role in this mission. As our national standards body, it harmonizes our standards with international best practices, ensuring that our industries compete fairly and effectively.

My government is committed to support the Ministry of Science & Technology and PSQCA in this vital work. We will empower them to foster a culture of quality across all sectors, driving innovation, protecting consumers, and fueling our nation’s economic growth. I commend the efforts of the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) and all stakeholders who are striving to uphold quality and excellence in every sector.

On this day. I urge our business community, industrialists, and manufacturers to embrace standardization as a core principle. By working together with a shared vision for quality, we can build a better future for Pakistan.

