BML 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
BOP 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.11%)
CPHL 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.74%)
DCL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.51%)
DGKC 233.90 Decreased By ▼ -11.92 (-4.85%)
FCCL 54.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.33%)
FFL 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.61%)
GCIL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.99%)
HUBC 203.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.18 (-3.4%)
KEL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.18%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
MLCF 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-4.76%)
NBP 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.94 (-3.9%)
PAEL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.59%)
PIAHCLA 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.65%)
PIBTL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.78%)
POWER 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.98%)
PPL 181.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-4.42%)
PREMA 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.08%)
PRL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.74%)
PTC 37.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.05%)
SNGP 121.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.51 (-5.09%)
SSGC 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.51%)
TELE 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.14%)
TPLP 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.3%)
TREET 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
TRG 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.4%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
BR100 16,622 Decreased By -425.1 (-2.49%)
BR30 52,409 Decreased By -1741.4 (-3.22%)
KSE100 158,443 Decreased By -4654.8 (-2.85%)
KSE30 48,740 Decreased By -1444.3 (-2.88%)
Oct 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-14

World Standards Day: Message from Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan

Published 14 Oct, 2025 06:12am

On World Standards Day, we join the International community in celebrating the power of standards to build a safer, more sustainable, and prosperous world. This year's theme. "Shared Vision for a Better World," reflects the universal commitment to building a future that is safe, inclusive, and sustainable for all. It also reminds us that quality and reliability are the bedrock of trust and economic success.

In today’s global economy, the quality of our products and services defines our competitive edge. Adherence to international standards is not an option; it is essential for accessing world markets, increasing exports, and strengthening Pakistan's economy. Standards give global consumers’ confidence in the "Made in Pakistan" brand and provide our businesses with a blueprint for quality and efficiency.

The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) plays a pivotal role in this mission. As our national standards body, it harmonizes our standards with international best practices, ensuring that our industries compete fairly and effectively.

My government is committed to support the Ministry of Science & Technology and PSQCA in this vital work. We will empower them to foster a culture of quality across all sectors, driving innovation, protecting consumers, and fueling our nation’s economic growth. I commend the efforts of the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) and all stakeholders who are striving to uphold quality and excellence in every sector.

On this day. I urge our business community, industrialists, and manufacturers to embrace standardization as a core principle. By working together with a shared vision for quality, we can build a better future for Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

World Standards Day Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

World Standards Day: Message from Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan

Reko Diq project: Aurangzeb agrees to achieve early financial closure

Appointment as Member (Finance) in AT: Law ministry seeks candidates’ panel from Punjab govt

Renewable energy: PPIB casts uncertainty over projects’ future

PQEPC warns of potential plant shutdown

Kabul visit of Pak delegation ‘delayed’

Trump thanks PM, COAS for Gaza peace efforts

Tarbela 4th extension: Govt seeks another fund restructuring, reallocation

Tax returns: PTBA, KTBA urge FBR to extend deadline

Hutchison makes history with largest vessel berthing

OGDCL, Gazprom agree to boost partnership

Read more stories