BML 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
BOP 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.11%)
CPHL 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.74%)
DCL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.51%)
DGKC 233.90 Decreased By ▼ -11.92 (-4.85%)
FCCL 54.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.33%)
FFL 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.61%)
GCIL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.99%)
HUBC 203.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.18 (-3.4%)
KEL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.18%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
MLCF 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-4.76%)
NBP 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.94 (-3.9%)
PAEL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.59%)
PIAHCLA 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.65%)
PIBTL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.78%)
POWER 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.98%)
PPL 181.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-4.42%)
PREMA 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.08%)
PRL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.74%)
PTC 37.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.05%)
SNGP 121.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.51 (-5.09%)
SSGC 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.51%)
TELE 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.14%)
TPLP 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.3%)
TREET 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
TRG 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.4%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
BR100 16,622 Decreased By -425.1 (-2.49%)
BR30 52,409 Decreased By -1741.4 (-3.22%)
KSE100 158,443 Decreased By -4654.8 (-2.85%)
KSE30 48,740 Decreased By -1444.3 (-2.88%)
Oct 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Deadly clashes erupt between Hamas and Gaza clan after ceasefire

AFP Published 14 Oct, 2025 12:00am

GAZA CITY: Several people were killed over the weekend in Gaza City in violent clashes between Hamas security forces and the members of an armed clan, multiple sources reported on Monday.

Skirmishes first broke out last week between the Palestinian group and the Doghmush clan after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect.

On Sunday evening, gunfights took place in the Sabra neighbourhood of Gaza City, according to witnesses who spoke with AFP on condition of anonymity, citing fears for their safety.

“About 200 members of the (Hamas) security forces were present and fought until they completely subdued” the clan members, a local resident said.

“There were dead and wounded among the (Doghmush) family members, but also martyrs and injured among the security forces,” he added.

Another neighbour gave a similar account, saying calm returned to the neighbourhood only around 9:30 pm (1830 GMT).

Gazans trek to ruined homes as Israeli forces pull back under ceasefire

A source within Gaza’s Hamas-run Interior Ministry acknowledged that there had been fatalities on both sides.

Accusing the Doghmush clan of being affiliated with Israeli forces and of having carried out several murders, the ministry source said around sixty members of the family had been arrested.

The family denied any collaboration with Israel, but admitted in a statement that some of its members had committed “transgressions”, without further detail. It further accused Hamas security services of targeting all its members indiscriminately.

“In recent days, it was enough to belong to the Doghmush family to be shot in the legs, killed, arrested, or have your house burned down,” declared Abu al-Hassan Doghmush, a leading clan figure, on Facebook.

Following its seizure of power in the Gaza Strip in 2007, Hamas has had repeated violent confrontations with Gaza’s clans, including the Doghmush.

On Sunday, Gaza’s interior ministry announced the opening of a “general amnesty period” for “members of criminal gangs” who had not committed murders during the war.

Since the ceasefire came into effect on Friday, AFP reporters have observed Hamas security forces deploying in several urban areas, markets and along roads across the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians Gaza ceasefire Israel and Hamas Gaza war

Comments

200 characters

Deadly clashes erupt between Hamas and Gaza clan after ceasefire

Pak-Afghan tensions dent investor sentiments, KSE-100 sheds over 4,500 points

Aurangzeb discusses investment, development financing in Washington meetings

I’m good at solving wars: Trump says aware of border skirmishes between Pakistan, Afghanistan

China, Russia say concerned about Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes

Madagascar’s president has left the country after Gen Z protests, officials say

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistani-founded Dubizzle Group announces Dubai IPO intention

Internet services likely to slow down on October 14: PTCL

No immediate relief for PTI as court delays decision on CM’s oath

AFP imposes lifetime ban on Olympian Arshad Nadeem’s coach Salman Iqbal Butt

Read more stories