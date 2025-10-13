BML 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
Pakistan

Internet services likely to slow down on October 14: PTCL

BR Web Desk Published 13 Oct, 2025 09:52pm

Internet users in Pakistan may experience service degradation on October 14 as maintenance work begins on one of the country’s major submarine cables, the company said in a customer advisory on Monday.

According to the statement, an international cable consortium will carry out repairs to fix a faulty repeater in the system. The maintenance activity is scheduled to begin around 11 a.m. (PST) and could last for up to 18 hours.

“During this period, customers will face Internet service degradation. We regret the inconvenience,” the company said.

While traffic is expected to be rerouted through alternate systems to minimise disruption, brief slowdowns or latency issues may still occur until the maintenance is completed.

Pakistan’s internet connectivity relies on multiple undersea cables operated by different international consortia, and any disruption in one system can temporarily affect nationwide bandwidth capacity.

ptcl internet services in Pakistan Slow internet internet conections

