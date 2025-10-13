BML 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
Startup Recorder

Pakistani AI association invited to MIT Energy & Climate Hackathon

'This will open doors for Pakistani innovators to tackle global sustainability challenges' says Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence’s Pakistan chapter
BR Web Desk Published 13 Oct, 2025 04:30pm
Photo: MIT
Photo: MIT

The Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence’s (AAAI) Pakistan chapter has been invited by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to participate in the 2025 MIT Energy & Climate Hackathon.

According to a statement released by the association, this will “open doors for Pakistani innovators to tackle global sustainability challenges.”

Scheduled for November 14–16, 2025, on MIT’s campus, the hackathon centers on Industrial Decarbonization and Sustainable Manufacturing - themes targeting “hard-to-abate” sectors like steel, cement, and chemicals, which contribute nearly a third of global emissions.

Participants will collaborate with MIT experts and industry leaders from past sponsors including Google and McKinsey to prototype real-world solutions in renewable energy, circularity, transportation, and emissions reduction.

AAAI Pakistan says it is working closely with MIT organizers to ensure strong representation from Pakistan’s academic and research community.

“This is a landmark chance for Pakistani undergraduates, Master’s students, PhDs, and MBAs from all backgrounds and majors,” it said.

Attendees will gain hands-on research experience, present innovations to MIT faculty and peers, and network directly with top climate tech influencers - fostering collaborations that could spark breakthroughs in AI-driven sustainability, it added.

According to its statement, past events have produced award-winning prototypes, like AI tools for emissions tracking, amplifying participants’ global impact and career trajectories.

Muhammad Tahir, Chair AAAI Pakistan, said: “It’s inspiring to see Pakistan recognized on such a prestigious global platform. MIT EnergyHack bridges the gap between academic knowledge and practical innovation — and we’re proud to see our students, researchers, and startups step into this global conversation on sustainability and technology.”

Mehwish Salman Ali, Co-Chair AAAI Pakistan, added: “This partnership with MIT EnergyHack is a defining opportunity for Pakistan’s AI and energy innovators. It allows our brightest minds to learn from MIT’s mentors, engage in global problem-solving, and showcase Pakistan’s growing strength in research and applied innovation.”

Selected candidates will have to manage their own visa arrangements, but MIT Energy & Climate expects to offer travel subsidies (partial reimbursement), plus full coverage of food and on-campus housing during the event.

The last date to submit the registration form is Monday, October 13.

artificial intelligence climate action

