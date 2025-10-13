BML 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
BOP 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
CPHL 89.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.52%)
DCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.04%)
DGKC 238.49 Decreased By ▼ -7.33 (-2.98%)
FCCL 55.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.12%)
FFL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
GCIL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
HUBC 209.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-0.94%)
KEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
KOSM 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.8%)
LOTCHEM 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.01%)
MLCF 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.57%)
NBP 201.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.71%)
PAEL 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.84%)
PIAHCLA 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
POWER 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
PPL 185.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-2.34%)
PREMA 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.66%)
PRL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.68%)
PTC 38.42 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.14%)
SNGP 125.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.92%)
SSGC 40.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.23%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.96%)
TPLP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
TREET 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.59%)
TRG 76.72 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.08%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
BR100 16,763 Decreased By -284.2 (-1.67%)
BR30 52,906 Decreased By -1244 (-2.3%)
KSE100 160,535 Decreased By -2563.3 (-1.57%)
KSE30 49,307 Decreased By -877.3 (-1.75%)
India stock benchmarks set to start flat; Tata Capital listing in focus

  • Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,308.5 points
Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2025 08:39am

India’s equity benchmarks are likely to open little changed on Monday, following last week’s gains, with investor focus firmly on the listing of Tata Capital - India’s largest IPO of 2025 so far.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,308.5 points as of 7:47 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open near Friday’s close of 25,285.35.

The Nifty and BSE Sensex gained 1.6% each last week, marking their strongest performance in more than three months, as buoyant sentiment ahead of the earnings season helped attract foreign inflows.

Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth 23.5 billion rupees ($264.8 million) last week, supported by a narrowing valuation gap with other emerging markets, optimism around a potential India-U.S. trade deal and hopes of earnings revival.

Meanwhile, investors will turn their attention to Tata Capital’s market debut on the day, after the non-bank lender’s IPO raised $1.75 billion last week in a busy primary market.

In contrast, other Asian markets declined on the day, with MSCI’s broadest index for Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan dropping 1.4% as renewed U.S.-China trade tensions spooked markets.

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump promised to sharply hike tariffs on China in a reprisal against its curb on critical mineral exports.

Rising trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies could fuel inflation in the U.S. and force the Federal Reserve to delay interest rate cuts.

High U.S. rates do not bode well for emerging market equities as they make dollar and Treasury yields attractive for global investors.

