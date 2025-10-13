BML 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
BOP 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.11%)
CPHL 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.74%)
DCL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.51%)
DGKC 233.90 Decreased By ▼ -11.92 (-4.85%)
FCCL 54.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.33%)
FFL 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.61%)
GCIL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.99%)
HUBC 203.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.18 (-3.4%)
KEL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.18%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
MLCF 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-4.76%)
NBP 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.94 (-3.9%)
PAEL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.59%)
PIAHCLA 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.65%)
PIBTL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.78%)
POWER 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.98%)
PPL 181.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-4.42%)
PREMA 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.08%)
PRL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.74%)
PTC 37.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.05%)
SNGP 121.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.51 (-5.09%)
SSGC 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.51%)
TELE 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.14%)
TPLP 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.3%)
TREET 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
TRG 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.4%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
BR100 16,622 Decreased By -425.1 (-2.49%)
BR30 52,409 Decreased By -1741.4 (-3.22%)
KSE100 158,443 Decreased By -4654.8 (-2.85%)
KSE30 48,740 Decreased By -1444.3 (-2.88%)
Oct 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil recoups some losses after US-China trade tensions

Reuters Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 05:56pm

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Monday after hitting five-month lows in the previous session, as investors focused on potential talks between the presidents of the United States and China that could ease trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

Brent crude futures rose $1.08, or 1.7%, to $63.81 a barrel by 1056 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $60.03 a barrel, up $1.13, or 1.92%. Both contracts lost around 4% on Friday to settle at their lowest since May.

Market sentiment was also boosted by Palestinian group Hamas freeing the last 20 surviving Israeli hostages on Monday under a U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal. That was seen as a big step towards ending two years of war in Gaza as U.S. President Donald Trump proclaimed the “historic dawn of a new Middle East”.

“Last week’s price meltdown was largely on the back of ceasefire in Gaza and return of U.S.-China trade volatility ahead of the November 10 trade truce deadline,” DBS energy analyst Suvro Sarkar said.

Trump tariff threat pushes oil to five-month low

The selloff in markets now looked to be capped by Washington and Beijing’s willingness to negotiate, he said, adding the near-term outlook hinged on the eventual outcome of the trade talks.

Trade tensions flared up last week after China expanded its rare earth export controls. In response, U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he would impose 100% tariffs on China’s U.S.-bound exports.

An expected meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month was in doubt after Trump said on Friday there was no reason to meet his counterpart. U.S. Trade Representative Jamison Greer said on Sunday that a meeting could still happen in South Korea on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

Oil prices tumbled in March and April at the height of trade tensions between the two countries.

On the demand side, China’s crude imports in September rose 3.9% from a year earlier to 11.5 million barrels per day, customs data showed.

Brent crude Oil WTI WTI crude WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil recoups some losses after US-China trade tensions

I’m good at solving wars: Trump says aware of border skirmishes between Pakistan, Afghanistan

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

PTI to move court if governor refuses to administer oath to CM Sohail Afridi

16,000 seats remain vacant as deadline nears for private Hajj bookings

KAPCO urges Nepra to rectify its recent tariff order

Gold in Pakistan hits record high, gains Rs5,500 per tola

KSA urges restraint

PM Shehbaz arrives in Egypt to attend peace summit

PTI’s Sohail Afridi elected KP chief minister

Hamas begins releasing Israeli hostages, as Trump heads to Israel

Read more stories