KSA urges restraint

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 09:23am

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia expressed deep concern on Sunday over escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan following unprovoked gunfire from Afghan forces, which prompted a strong military response from Pakistan.

In a statement posted on X, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged both countries to de-escalate the situation and engage in dialogue and restraint.

The statement stressed the importance of avoiding further confrontation and adopting a diplomatic approach to resolve the crisis. “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is deeply concerned about the recent clashes and the escalating tensions along the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan.”

President, PM condemn Afghan aggression, vow to defend sovereignty

It called on both nations to exercise wisdom, demonstrate restraint, and engage in constructive dialogue to ensure peace and stability in the region.

The Saudi government reiterated its commitment to supporting all regional and international efforts aimed at fostering peace, stability, and prosperity, particularly for the well-being of the people of both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“Saudi Arabia remains committed to ensuring peace and security in the region and seeks to see brotherly relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan strengthened, allowing both nations to embark on a path of prosperity,” the statement added.

While the Saudi statement did not directly address the recently signed defence pact between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, it emphasised the need for calm and cooperation. The defence agreement, which includes provisions for mutual defence, has gained attention amid the ongoing border tensions. Under the pact, an attack on one country is considered an attack on the other.

Meanwhile, some reports indicate that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir are scheduled to embark on a three-day official visit to Riyadh on October 28. This will mark their first visit to Saudi Arabia since the defence pact was signed, often referred to as the “future Islamic NATO.”

Neither the Prime Minister’s Office nor the Foreign Office has officially announced the visit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

