Sindh govt fails to provide peace to citizens: PDP

Recorder Report Published 13 Oct, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: Heightening crime, especially rising car snatching activities has further increased the sense of insecurity in the megacity, while the provincial government despite heavy presence of rangers have failed to provide peace to citizens, said Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor on Sunday.

He said armed bandits are carrying out bold criminal activities while the police seem helpless before them. A large number of rangers are also deployed in the megacity but still the ground realities are unchanged.

He said the bandits loot citizens not only during the night time but also in broad daylight. He said a large number of roads and streets in Karachi are broken and without proper streetlights. These spots where motorists have to slow down their speed are the favourite hunting points of car and bike snatchers.

He said police and rangers patrol in the megacity is both inefficient and ineffective and the citizens feel a great insecurity outdoors. He said Sindh home department's performance is only laudable in one sector: grabbing bribery and collecting bad money for its political masters. He said the so-called 'system government' in Sindh has badly failed on the touchstone of governance, but still notoriously corrupt and inefficient officers enjoy the senior posts, because they effectively collect bribe money for their bosses.

He said police stations are run in a 'mafia style' where the common man even dares not enter. He demanded a major shakeup in the Sindh home department and Sindh police and brings some honest and professional faces at the upper level. He said community policing should be promoted in the megacity, besides ensuring better and visible patrolling of police and rangers on streets. He said police stations should be modernised with the facilities of lodging online FIRs.

He said the lingering Safe City project should be given a new lease of life and the promised surveillance cameras should actually be installed. He demanded urgent repair of all broken roads, especially the ruined University Road, which is a nightmare for motorists and heaven for vehicle snatchers. He asked to install proper streetlights. He said the Sindh government should reassess the performance of its home department and roll the heads where necessary to increase its effectiveness.

