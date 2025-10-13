BML 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
BOP 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
CPHL 89.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.52%)
DCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.04%)
DGKC 238.49 Decreased By ▼ -7.33 (-2.98%)
FCCL 55.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.12%)
FFL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
GCIL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
HUBC 209.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-0.94%)
KEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
KOSM 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.8%)
LOTCHEM 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.01%)
MLCF 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.57%)
NBP 201.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.71%)
PAEL 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.84%)
PIAHCLA 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
POWER 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
PPL 185.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-2.34%)
PREMA 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.66%)
PRL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.68%)
PTC 38.42 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.14%)
SNGP 125.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.92%)
SSGC 40.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.23%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.96%)
TPLP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
TREET 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.59%)
TRG 76.72 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.08%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
BR100 16,763 Decreased By -284.2 (-1.67%)
BR30 52,906 Decreased By -1244 (-2.3%)
KSE100 160,535 Decreased By -2563.3 (-1.57%)
KSE30 49,307 Decreased By -877.3 (-1.75%)
Oct 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-13

Railways takes action against passengers without tickets

Recorder Report Published 13 Oct, 2025 05:59am

PESHAWAR: On the special instructions of Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways Peshawar, Farman Ghani, Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Dr Abida Maryam Lodhi, along with ticket checking staff, successfully took action against passengers traveling without tickets on the Peshawar-Karachi-bound Rehman Baba Express.

During the operation, several passengers were caught travelling without tickets and were fined heavily under Pakistan Railways rules.

As a result of this operation, a total of Rs 1,50,000 was collected in tickets and fines. DCO Dr Abida Maryam Lodhi said that traveling without a ticket is not only a violation of the law but also amounts to damaging the financial resources of the national institution.

She said that indiscriminate and continuous action will be taken against such elements and no one will be allowed to travel without a ticket.

Divisional Superintendent Peshawar Farman Ghani, while praising the performance of the DCO and his team, said that such actions will not only increase the revenue of the railways but will also discourage the trend of traveling without tickets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Railways passengers train tickets

Comments

200 characters

Railways takes action against passengers without tickets

I’m good at solving wars: Trump says aware of border skirmishes between Pakistan, Afghanistan

KSE-100 recovers partially after sharp plunge amid Pak-Afghan border tensions

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

KSA urges restraint

PM to visit Egypt to attend peace summit

Hamas begins releasing Israeli hostages, as Trump heads to Israel

Pakistan’s National Foods divests majority stake in A1 Bags and Supplies

Oil rebounds 1% after sharp losses on US-China tensions

President, PM condemn unprovoked border attacks

Torkham border closed

Read more stories