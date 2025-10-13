Railways takes action against passengers without tickets

PESHAWAR: On the special instructions of Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways Peshawar, Farman Ghani, Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Dr Abida Maryam Lodhi, along with ticket checking staff, successfully took action against passengers traveling without tickets on the Peshawar-Karachi-bound Rehman Baba Express.

During the operation, several passengers were caught travelling without tickets and were fined heavily under Pakistan Railways rules.

As a result of this operation, a total of Rs 1,50,000 was collected in tickets and fines. DCO Dr Abida Maryam Lodhi said that traveling without a ticket is not only a violation of the law but also amounts to damaging the financial resources of the national institution.

She said that indiscriminate and continuous action will be taken against such elements and no one will be allowed to travel without a ticket.

Divisional Superintendent Peshawar Farman Ghani, while praising the performance of the DCO and his team, said that such actions will not only increase the revenue of the railways but will also discourage the trend of traveling without tickets.

