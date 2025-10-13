BML 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
BOP 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.33%)
CPHL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.97%)
DCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.04%)
DGKC 238.88 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-2.82%)
FCCL 55.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.15%)
FFL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
GCIL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
HUBC 209.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-0.92%)
KEL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
LOTCHEM 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
MLCF 102.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-2.81%)
NBP 201.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.71%)
PAEL 54.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.69%)
PIAHCLA 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.73%)
PIBTL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.89%)
POWER 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
PPL 185.38 Decreased By ▼ -4.51 (-2.38%)
PREMA 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.94%)
PRL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.31%)
PTC 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.09%)
SNGP 125.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.92%)
SSGC 40.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.23%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.96%)
TPLP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
TREET 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.66%)
TRG 76.65 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.98%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
BR100 16,763 Decreased By -284.2 (-1.67%)
BR30 52,906 Decreased By -1244 (-2.3%)
KSE100 160,201 Decreased By -2897.1 (-1.78%)
KSE30 49,180 Decreased By -1004.1 (-2%)
Oct 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-13

GCUF hosts lecture on ‘Learners Today, Leaders Tomorrow’

Press Release Published 13 Oct, 2025 05:59am

FAISALABAD: The College of Law, Government College University Faisalabad, had the distinct honour of hosting Toheed Ahmad, Justice of Peace, England & Wales, who delivered an inspiring and thought-provoking lecture on “Learners Today, Leaders Tomorrow.”

The event was attended by Dr Ghulam Murtaza, Chairperson, College of Law, along with faculty members and a large number of students. The lecture aimed to motivate young learners to realize their potential as the future leaders of society.

Addressing the audience, Ahmad emphasized that education is not merely a means of acquiring knowledge but the foundation for leadership, integrity, and social responsibility. Drawing on his professional experiences from the United Kingdom, he underlined that commitment to learning, discipline, and empathy are key attributes of effective leadership.

He urged students to cultivate a spirit of lifelong learning and to contribute positively to their communities, promoting justice, tolerance, and civic responsibility.

At the conclusion of the event, Vice Chancellor GCUF Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam presented a souvenir to Ahmad in recognition of his valuable contribution. Participants described the lecture as deeply motivational, intellectually enriching, and relevant to contemporary educational and leadership challenges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Education Students GCUF Toheed Ahmad

Comments

200 characters

GCUF hosts lecture on ‘Learners Today, Leaders Tomorrow’

I’m good at solving wars: Trump says aware of border skirmishes between Pakistan, Afghanistan

KSE-100 recovers partially after sharp plunge amid Pak-Afghan border tensions

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

KSA urges restraint

PM to visit Egypt to attend peace summit

Hamas begins releasing Israeli hostages, as Trump heads to Israel

Pakistan’s National Foods divests majority stake in A1 Bags and Supplies

Oil rebounds 1% after sharp losses on US-China tensions

President, PM condemn unprovoked border attacks

Torkham border closed

Read more stories