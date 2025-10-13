GCUF hosts lecture on ‘Learners Today, Leaders Tomorrow’

FAISALABAD: The College of Law, Government College University Faisalabad, had the distinct honour of hosting Toheed Ahmad, Justice of Peace, England & Wales, who delivered an inspiring and thought-provoking lecture on “Learners Today, Leaders Tomorrow.”

The event was attended by Dr Ghulam Murtaza, Chairperson, College of Law, along with faculty members and a large number of students. The lecture aimed to motivate young learners to realize their potential as the future leaders of society.

Addressing the audience, Ahmad emphasized that education is not merely a means of acquiring knowledge but the foundation for leadership, integrity, and social responsibility. Drawing on his professional experiences from the United Kingdom, he underlined that commitment to learning, discipline, and empathy are key attributes of effective leadership.

He urged students to cultivate a spirit of lifelong learning and to contribute positively to their communities, promoting justice, tolerance, and civic responsibility.

At the conclusion of the event, Vice Chancellor GCUF Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam presented a souvenir to Ahmad in recognition of his valuable contribution. Participants described the lecture as deeply motivational, intellectually enriching, and relevant to contemporary educational and leadership challenges.

