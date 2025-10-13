BML 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
BOP 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.33%)
CPHL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.97%)
DCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.04%)
DGKC 238.88 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-2.82%)
FCCL 55.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.15%)
FFL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
GCIL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
HUBC 209.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-0.92%)
KEL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
LOTCHEM 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
MLCF 102.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-2.81%)
NBP 201.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.71%)
PAEL 54.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.69%)
PIAHCLA 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.73%)
PIBTL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.89%)
POWER 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
PPL 185.38 Decreased By ▼ -4.51 (-2.38%)
PREMA 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.94%)
PRL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.31%)
PTC 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.09%)
SNGP 125.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.92%)
SSGC 40.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.23%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.96%)
TPLP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
TREET 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.66%)
TRG 76.65 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.98%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
BR100 16,763 Decreased By -284.2 (-1.67%)
BR30 52,906 Decreased By -1244 (-2.3%)
KSE100 160,201 Decreased By -2897.1 (-1.78%)
KSE30 49,180 Decreased By -1004.1 (-2%)
Oct 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-13

Dr Ehsan highlights efforts for heritage preservation

Recorder Report Published 13 Oct, 2025 05:59am

LAHORE: Secretary Tourism, Archaeology & Museums Punjab, Dr. Ehsan Bhutta, emphasized the significance of collective efforts in protecting Punjab’s heritage.

While chairing a panel discussion titled “Exploring Sheikhupura’s Heritage: A Tapestry of History and Architecture” at the Lahore Museum. He elaborated on the department’s three-pillar strategy — conservation, tourism, and collaboration — underscoring that “teamwork is essential; together we can achieve more.”

The event was organized by the Lahore Museum History Society, bringing together leading experts and officials from the fields of archaeology, tourism, and museum studies.

The panel featured Assistant Commissioner Sheikhupura Saif-ul-Islam Khattak, Director Punjab Archaeology Muhammad Iqbal Manj, Former Director Punjab Archaeology Muhammad Hassan and General Manager Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Farhat Hussain.

The session was moderated by Rabia Basri and Zainab Sabri, Museum Educators at the Lahore Museum.

A diverse audience of students, researchers, and media representatives attended the discussion, which focused on Sheikhupura’s historical and architectural significance. Speakers shared insights into ongoing conservation and preservation efforts for ancient sites such as Hiran Minar and Sheikhupura Fort.

Assistant Commissioner Saif-ul-Islam Khattak appreciated the Secretary’s guidance, noting that Dr. Ehsan Bhutta’s leadership has strengthened heritage conservation in the true spirit of archaeology.

Former Director Muhammad Hassan discussed detailed surveys and documentation of heritage mounds, while Director Muhammad Iqbal Manj highlighted key restoration projects. TDCP’s General Manager Farhat Hussain shared current tourism initiatives, including double-decker sightseeing tours from Lahore, designed to make heritage more accessible and engaging.

A participant remarked, “I was amazed to see that the government is doing remarkable work on conservation projects and that Sheikhupura’s heritage dates back to the Indus Civilization.”

As Pakistan’s oldest and largest cultural institution, the Lahore Museum continues to play a vital role in preserving and promoting the nation’s history and heritage. With over 60,000 artefacts, it remains a key platform for public awareness and engagement with Pakistan’s cultural legacy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

TDCP Dr Ehsan Bhutta Punjab heritage

Comments

200 characters

Dr Ehsan highlights efforts for heritage preservation

I’m good at solving wars: Trump says aware of border skirmishes between Pakistan, Afghanistan

KSE-100 recovers partially after sharp plunge amid Pak-Afghan border tensions

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

KSA urges restraint

PM to visit Egypt to attend peace summit

Hamas begins releasing Israeli hostages, as Trump heads to Israel

Pakistan’s National Foods divests majority stake in A1 Bags and Supplies

Oil rebounds 1% after sharp losses on US-China tensions

President, PM condemn unprovoked border attacks

Torkham border closed

Read more stories