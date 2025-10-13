Dr Ehsan highlights efforts for heritage preservation

LAHORE: Secretary Tourism, Archaeology & Museums Punjab, Dr. Ehsan Bhutta, emphasized the significance of collective efforts in protecting Punjab’s heritage.

While chairing a panel discussion titled “Exploring Sheikhupura’s Heritage: A Tapestry of History and Architecture” at the Lahore Museum. He elaborated on the department’s three-pillar strategy — conservation, tourism, and collaboration — underscoring that “teamwork is essential; together we can achieve more.”

The event was organized by the Lahore Museum History Society, bringing together leading experts and officials from the fields of archaeology, tourism, and museum studies.

The panel featured Assistant Commissioner Sheikhupura Saif-ul-Islam Khattak, Director Punjab Archaeology Muhammad Iqbal Manj, Former Director Punjab Archaeology Muhammad Hassan and General Manager Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Farhat Hussain.

The session was moderated by Rabia Basri and Zainab Sabri, Museum Educators at the Lahore Museum.

A diverse audience of students, researchers, and media representatives attended the discussion, which focused on Sheikhupura’s historical and architectural significance. Speakers shared insights into ongoing conservation and preservation efforts for ancient sites such as Hiran Minar and Sheikhupura Fort.

Assistant Commissioner Saif-ul-Islam Khattak appreciated the Secretary’s guidance, noting that Dr. Ehsan Bhutta’s leadership has strengthened heritage conservation in the true spirit of archaeology.

Former Director Muhammad Hassan discussed detailed surveys and documentation of heritage mounds, while Director Muhammad Iqbal Manj highlighted key restoration projects. TDCP’s General Manager Farhat Hussain shared current tourism initiatives, including double-decker sightseeing tours from Lahore, designed to make heritage more accessible and engaging.

A participant remarked, “I was amazed to see that the government is doing remarkable work on conservation projects and that Sheikhupura’s heritage dates back to the Indus Civilization.”

As Pakistan’s oldest and largest cultural institution, the Lahore Museum continues to play a vital role in preserving and promoting the nation’s history and heritage. With over 60,000 artefacts, it remains a key platform for public awareness and engagement with Pakistan’s cultural legacy.

