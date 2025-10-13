Cross-border terrorist groups pose grave threat: Balochistan CM

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, has raised alarms over the grave issue of cross-border terrorist groups, emphasizing the urgent need for Afghanistan to comprehend the threat these activities pose to regional peace.

In a declaration from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Bugti highlighted Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to peace and mutual respect, while affirming the nation’s steadfast backing of the Pakistan Army.

Bugti articulated that the presence of these militant factions not only endangers regional stability but also challenges Pakistan’s sovereignty. He reiterated that Pakistan would not tolerate any compromises on its national defense, underscoring the nation’s readiness to confront any acts of hostility decisively.

In his statement, Bugti emphasized the nation’s solidarity with its military forces, depicting the collective resolve of Pakistan’s citizens to stand united against any threats. He praised the Pakistan Army’s capability to deliver a robust and effective reaction to any form of aggression, reinforcing the country’s defensive stance in the face of escalating tensions.