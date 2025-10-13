BML 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
China’s electric buses to transform public transport in Rawalpindi

Safdar Rasheed Published 13 Oct, 2025 05:59am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will inaugurate a new fleet of Chinese-made electric buses in Rawalpindi on Oct 15, marking a major step in Pakistan’s shift towards eco-friendly urban transport under the province’s modernisation drive.

According to the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the project—implemented in collaboration with Chinese manufacturers and technology partners—will deploy 87 air-conditioned electric buses across four routes in the garrison city through a phased rollout.

The first phase will operate between Rawat and Motorway Chowk, offering commuters a modern, affordable and zero-emission travel option. Fares are set at Rs20 per ride, with students and senior citizens aged over 60 eligible for free travel.

“This Chinese electric bus project marks a milestone in delivering clean, efficient and dignified public transport,” said PML-N Rawalpindi Division President Malik Abrar Ahmad, adding that it will help reduce congestion and pollution in line with Punjab’s green development goals.

The launch of Chinese electric buses in Punjab also aligns with Pakistan’s wider climate partnership with China under the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), particularly in renewable energy, smart mobility and low-carbon urban development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

