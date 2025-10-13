BML 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
2025-10-13

Bomb exploded in Dera Allah Yar

PPI Published 13 Oct, 2025 05:59am

DERA ALLAH YAR: A time bomb detonated near a road adjacent to a cotton factory along the national highway here on Sunday, stirring concern as it fortunately resulted in no casualties.

Javed Ahmed Khosa, the Station House Officer of Dera Allah Yar Police Station, confirmed the incident, noting that the explosive device had been planted near the factory. The explosion, although alarming, did not lead to any injuries or fatalities.

Police and other law enforcement agencies promptly arrived at the scene, securing the area to ensure public safety and to facilitate the investigation. Security personnel thoroughly examined the site and initiated a detailed probe to identify the perpetrators and uncover the motives behind the attack.

This incident has raised security concerns among the local populace, prompting a call for increased vigilance and enhanced protective measures in the region. Authorities have assured the public that all necessary steps are being taken to prevent any further security threats.

