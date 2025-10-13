BML 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
MWL Secretary General arrives

APP Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 07:06am

ISLAMABAD: Secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL), Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, on Sunday arrived in Pakistan for a six-day official visit to enhance religious harmony and strengthen ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, warmly received the distinguished guest upon his arrival at Islamabad International Airport.

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, and Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs, Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, were also present on the occasion.

