BML 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
BOP 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.33%)
CPHL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.97%)
DCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.04%)
DGKC 238.88 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-2.82%)
FCCL 55.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.15%)
FFL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
GCIL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
HUBC 209.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-0.92%)
KEL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
LOTCHEM 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
MLCF 102.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-2.81%)
NBP 201.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.71%)
PAEL 54.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.69%)
PIAHCLA 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.73%)
PIBTL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.89%)
POWER 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
PPL 185.38 Decreased By ▼ -4.51 (-2.38%)
PREMA 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.94%)
PRL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.31%)
PTC 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.09%)
SNGP 125.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.92%)
SSGC 40.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.23%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.96%)
TPLP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
TREET 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.66%)
TRG 76.65 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.98%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
BR100 16,763 Decreased By -284.2 (-1.67%)
BR30 52,906 Decreased By -1244 (-2.3%)
KSE100 160,201 Decreased By -2897.1 (-1.78%)
KSE30 49,180 Decreased By -1004.1 (-2%)
Oct 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-13

Nationwide anti-polio vaccination campaign begins today

Recorder Report Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 07:08am

ISLAMABAD: The government is set to launch a week-long nationwide anti-polio vaccination campaign today (Monday) to immunize over 45 million children under the age of five, the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) announced on Sunday.

The campaign comes amid a resurgence of the polio virus, with health authorities reporting 29 confirmed cases this year, according to the country’s polio programme.

The nationwide vaccination drive will commence on October 13 in 159 districts and will continue until October 19. In southern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the campaign will be held from October 20 to 23. Over 400,000 trained polio workers will be deployed across the country to go door-to-door to administer the anti-polio vaccine.

The NEOC, in a statement, added that children will also receive additional doses of vitamin A during the campaign to help strengthen their immunity.

“Parents are urged to ensure that all children up to the age of five receive the polio drops,” the statement emphasized.

Polio remains a highly infectious and incurable disease that can cause permanent paralysis. The only effective protection is the timely administration of the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV), which requires repeated doses for every child under five during each campaign, alongside the completion of routine immunizations.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries where polio remains endemic. In 2024, Pakistan recorded 74 polio cases, a sharp increase from just six in 2023 and only one in 2021.

Efforts to eradicate the poliovirus in Pakistan have faced significant challenges, including parental refusals, misinformation, and repeated attacks on polio vaccination teams by militant groups.

In many remote and volatile areas, vaccination teams operate under police protection, though security personnel have also been targeted in these attacks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

anti polio drive polio Vaccination campaigns

Comments

200 characters

Nationwide anti-polio vaccination campaign begins today

I’m good at solving wars: Trump says aware of border skirmishes between Pakistan, Afghanistan

KSE-100 recovers partially after sharp plunge amid Pak-Afghan border tensions

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

KSA urges restraint

PM to visit Egypt to attend peace summit

Hamas begins releasing Israeli hostages, as Trump heads to Israel

Pakistan’s National Foods divests majority stake in A1 Bags and Supplies

Oil rebounds 1% after sharp losses on US-China tensions

President, PM condemn unprovoked border attacks

Torkham border closed

Read more stories